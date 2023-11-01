Daryl Morey believes his relationship with James Harden can be rectified: ‘I think time heals’

Get expiring contracts and load up on draft capital. That was the plan, the one 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey stated publicly and the one the team planned privately.

Less than two years after relinquishing prime assets in a trade for James Harden, the Sixers are restocked after their three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder became official. But they didn’t get there without a failed partnership and destroyed friendship as Morey and Harden finally went their separate ways.

“Look, we’re really excited for what this trade brings as far as our ability to keep improving the team going forward,” Morey said Wednesday. “In the draft capital, we got what we thought was extremely important for our ability to keep improving and be a championship team.

“We set a bar in June, really, when James requested the trade and said, ‘Look, if we can get it to here, that should be what generally allows you to get out and get a player,” Morey added. “Having a player like Jrue [Holiday] go [to the Boston Celtics] for a similar package was sort of validating on that. So we set the bar, and obviously it came together where the Clippers met that price.”

The Sixers acquired Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, KJ Martin, and Nic Batum from the Clippers and sent Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrušev to the Clippers.

The Sixers received an unprotected 2028 first-round pick from the Clippers and a 2026 first-rounder from the Thunder. The 2026 pick will be the least favorable among selections from the Houston Rockets (if not a top 4 pick), Clippers, and Thunder.

In addition, the Sixers also received the right to swap 2029 first-round picks with L.A. (protected 1 through 3) along with two Clippers second-rounders and cash consideration.

The Clippers went on to trade Petrušev and cash to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

But while the Sixers’ haul in the trade is important, this move was the result of Harden requesting a trade to the Clippers upon opting into his $35.6 million contract.

The disgruntled point guard would go on to call Morey a “liar” and refuse to play for him. Harden and Morey had a great relationship dating back to their time together with the Rockets.

As Rockets general manager, Morey acquired Harden via a trade with the Thunder in October 2012.

“Look, I think time heals,” Morey said of the relationship. “He wanted to be traded and we did follow through on what he wanted … Honestly, I think he chose to handle things certain ways that I wouldn’t have.

“He might feel the same about us, that we should have moved quicker or whatever. Look, he’s a great player and he’s going to do great things for the Clippers. P.J. as well. I’m glad they’re in the West.”

But while Morey appeared pleased, it was common knowledge that the Sixers coveted Clippers guard Terance Mann, who was not included in the final deal.

At that time, the Clippers offered one unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap, and the expiring contracts.

“I think we were pretty clear, but maybe it wasn’t,” Morey said. “So we had to get another player or another first and we did get that.”

But Yahoo! Sports reported this was not a package Morey wanted. The Sixers ownership group told Morey to get a deal done now and essentially made the trade on his behalf, according to the report.

“Look, everyone knows that ownership is involved in trades on every team.,” Morey said. “The teams that say the opposite aren’t truthful. It’s just the bottom line.

“Ownership, I can only speak to my side. I don’t know how much their side was involved. Our side was straightforward, the same: Always keep them abreast of our plans, making recommendations for when we make trades, and they signed off on them. It was a very standard trade so I didn’t quite follow that reporting.”

Covington, Morris, Batum, and Martin all arrived in Philly at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. They were at the Sixers’ practice facility around 8 a.m. to undergo physicals and meet the team. The Sixers prepped film for the newcomers, who also watched practice before speaking to the media.

“So we’ll start [Thursday] at shootaround,” coach Nick Nurse said. “Probably prior to that, getting them into some sets, some basic stuff. And then we just got to see where we are from there. I think the next real chance will be Friday at a practice to get them playing, and get a look at them.”

The Sixers will entertain the Raptors on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was elevated to the starting lineup for the short-term after Tucker was packaged in the deal to the Clippers.

There’s a chance the newcomers could see action against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at The Center.

“I would say so,” Nurse said. “Again, I just got out of practice, so I’m not sure where we are timeline-wise on everything [Thursday] night. Never know if they’re available.

“Obviously, we will dress them, and see what’s going on. But I would imagine we are going with the guys who are currently locked in right now. It’s a little too soon right now to get them integrated, but you never know.”