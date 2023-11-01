Among the Sixers’ positives from the trade: A better bench and no more Harden drama

It was a good trade for the 76ers because they’re finally able to move on.

They got rid of the James Harden saga. As a coach, Nick Nurse can move on and know what he has and make plans.

The thing hanging over Nurse’s head every game, every practice was the uncertainty of Harden playing in a game or practicing. Just for that reason, it was a good trade. And what they got back in the trade is also a positive for now because it does strengthen the bench some. It also strengthens the future.

The Sixers created more salary-cap room and have draft assets. They also have the flexibility of aggregating the new player acquisitions after two months in a package to get a high-level player if need be.

All those things are why it’s a good trade, especially considering that the Sixers had very little leverage.

The Los Angeles Clippers were the only serious suitors for Harden, who would have become a major distraction the longer he remained with the Sixers.

For a refresher, the Sixers are packaging the disgruntled point guard, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrušev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round draft pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap, and an additional first-rounder from a third team. The Sixers also waived Danny Green on Tuesday morning.

It will be interesting to see what Nurse does with the new additions. The coach has a knack for looking at a player and showcasing his strengths.

Morris, 34, Batum, 34, and Covington, 32, aren’t the players they used to be. All three began their careers as small forwards but moved to power forward after slowing down some. But they give the Sixers flexibility.

Martin, 22, is a raw and athletic wing who also provides depth and flexibility.

At this stage, none of the four can be depended on to consistently help. But in certain games, they can come in and help the team win.

Tucker didn’t really help the Sixers this season. He displayed some intangibles and toughness. He was a good defender and smart. But Kelly Oubre Jr. played instead of him. Tucker, 38, was the starter, but Oubre got the bulk of the minutes.

And it doesn’t hurt that this is a homecoming for Morris and Covington.

Covington played his best NBA seasons in a Sixers uniform from 2014-18. He has a familiarity with people in the organization, including friend and league MVP Joel Embiid. Their experience playing together will help the comfort level. So that’s a small positive.

The addition of Morris should also help with Embiid’s comfort level.

Morris, Embiid, and Oubre have a brotherhood as former Kansas Jayhawks. Morris was also a teammate of Tobias Harris’ with the Detroit Pistons. He also provides the toughness the Sixers lost in Tucker. The difference is that Morris is an offensive talent while Tucker is known as a defender. And Morris is a North Philly native who led Prep Charter to two Class 2A state titles.

Playing in your hometown can become a distraction. We’ll have to see how that plays out. But his presence should help the Sixers.

Batum was always known as a solid role player with the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Clippers. And Martin was a dunking machine on fast breaks the previous three seasons with the Houston Rockets.

Overall, the Sixers’ bench got deeper with the roster moves.

Petrušev wasn’t going to help them. The ball-dominant Harden might not have helped them in Nurse’s free-flowing offense. Danny Green was a Sixers casualty because they had to open up a roster spot.

But Batum is similar to Green in regards to his role. Green wasn’t going to help them consistently, but he might have come into a game and hit a couple of threes in spots. That’s what Batum is expected to do as a Sixer.

Another positive is that the Sixers don’t have to worry about Harden taking away from Tyrese Maxey’s development. Maxey is ascending into one of the league’s top guards. Now he won’t be stifled by Harden holding the ball. Nor will he have to play in the background of the 10-time All-Star.

So this was a good trade for the Sixers, especially considering that moving Harden was addition by subtraction.