The Sixers will stockpile assets in the James Harden trade. How could they cash those in?

The James Harden trade is finally happening, after the 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers agreed to terms in the late-night hours as Monday turned into Tuesday.

But for the Sixers, this is the move before the move. Or, the trade to collect assets — primarily, multiple draft picks — that president of basketball operations Daryl Morey then hopes to package to acquire another star-level player to pair with reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid and rising star guard Tyrese Maxey, either through a second deal or with potential max cap space in free agency next summer.

If Morey chooses the in-season trade route, who could he target? That is tricky to identify this early. Unexpected players could become available if their current team starts poorly and shifts to firesale mode … or if the player becomes the latest to turn disgruntled. A prime example: This time two years ago, Harden was not on the market while with the Brooklyn Nets.

Still, here are a few names to keep an eye on, and why they might (or might not) be a fit in Philly.

Zach LaVine

LaVine’s name previously surfaced over the summer, and again in a report from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix Tuesday. That’s at least partially because it feels like this version of the Chicago Bulls is in limbo, without a true pathway to break into the top half of the Eastern Conference.

LaVine is a two-time All-Star who can score in bunches, averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. He is also a career 38.3% three-point shooter. But he does not exactly feel like a fit with the Sixers, given how much he needs the ball in his hands and is on a max contract through 2026-27.

One connection, however? LaVine is a notable client of personal trainer Drew Hanlen, who is one of Embiid’s prime professional confidants.

Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a trendy pick to take another step this season, thanks to young, dynamic players in the backcourt (Mitchell and Darius Garland) and frontcourt (Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen). In his first season in Cleveland, Mitchell set career highs in scoring (28.3 points per game) and field-goal percentage (48.4%) while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Yet some outsiders question if Mitchell, whose contract runs through 2024-25, wants to stay with the Cavaliers long-term. He chose not to sign the three-year extension he is currently eligible for, at least partially because it would be more financially advantageous to wait until he can sign an even more lucrative four-year deal next summer.

Mitchell certainly fits the All-Star profile. But it is worth wondering how much Mitchell would take the ball out of the hands of Maxey, who so far is thriving as the Sixers’ lead guard.

Pascal Siakam

Siakam is one of the more high-profile players set to hit the 2024 free-agent market. But with a new coach in Toronto — along with candid media day comments by president Massi Ujiri, who said he would not engage in contract talks with Siakam until the Raptors prove they can “play the right way” — he might be a contender to find a new home this season.

The forward is a multi-skilled, aggressive All-Star, who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists while leading the NBA in minutes played last season. He also has a connection with Embiid because of their Cameroonian roots.

Siakam also has ties to Nurse, though that might not be a good thing. In March of 2021, Siakam and his then-coach got into a postgame verbal altercation that turned “personal,” according to Sportsnet, and required teammates to intervene.

OG Anunoby

This former Raptor on an expiring contract could make more sense for the Sixers.

Anunoby is an elite perimeter defender who led the NBA in steals per game (1.9) last season. He also shot 38.7% on 5.5 three-point attempts per game, and averaged 16.8 points and five rebounds.

The rangy wing built that defensive reputation in Nurse’s ultra-aggressive system, and could be a complementary offensive option for Embiid and Maxey.

DeMar DeRozan

Another candidate to be moved if the Bulls enter a rebuild, DeRozan is a midrange master who played for Nurse when he was a Raptors assistant. DeRozan was an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, while shooting 50.4% from the floor.

And, unlike LaVine, DeRozan is on an expiring contract.

Chris Paul

A potential option if things don’t pan out for Paul with the Golden State Warriors, and the Sixers decide they want a more traditional point guard.

Paul led the NBA in assists in 2021-22 at 10.8 per game, but health has become an increasing concern for the 38-year-old first-ballot Hall of Famer. He set a career low in scoring last season (13.9 points per game) while playing in only 59 games.