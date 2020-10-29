The difference, as it often is in this modern era of professional sports, was the hiring of a bona fide leader. In reaching an agreement with Morey to become the president of basketball operations, the Sixers have acknowledged that the first step toward charting a sustainable future is hiring a captain who understands it. Morey, whose tenure in Houston saw the Rockets win more games than any NBA team north (or south) of San Antonio, has spent the last 13 years consistently positioning the Rockets a step ahead of the curve. Despite being in a conference that included three of the NBA’s most successful dynasties, the 48-year-old Wisconsin native built a series of rosters that produced seven seasons of 53-plus wins, two conference finals, and six conference semifinals under three head coaches. All of this, without drafting a single player inside the top 10 and only one inside the top 14.