Morey successfully avoided any talk about the more obvious specifics that will need to be addressed sooner rather than later. He did not offer any thoughts on the other three big pieces of the current lineup, but logic suggests that Josh Richardson and Al Horford are the two biggest wild cards. It doesn’t take one of the NBA’s brightest minds to realize that the best way to build around Embiid and Simmons is to surround them with players who can create space via shooting and ball handling, and that neither Horford nor Richardson offers an elite level of either. The Sixers will likely need to move someone in order to add the pieces that they obviously lack. And with Richardson entering the last year of his contract, the window to maximize his value on the trade market will close before the start of the season.