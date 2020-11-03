The premise -- that Sixers ownership created a culture in which players were not accountable to coaches or management -- was first raised on these pages nine months ago and was supported by some of the evidence mentioned above. After that story was published, more sources came forward with more instances of owner-player interaction that crossed the line of normalcy. All of the stories came from people with direct knowledge of the various incidents. Neither Brown nor Brand supplied the evidence. Brown declined to comment for this story.