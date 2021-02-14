While Suns point guard Chris Paul was effective all game, he stepped it up in the fourth quarter when Phoenix outscored the Sixers, 34-30. Paul finished with 18 points, 10 assists, four turnovers and eight rebounds. In the fourth quarter he controlled the action. Playing 10:38 in the fourth quarter, Paul had six points, shooting 3 for 4. He also had five assists, one turnover, three rebounds and a plus-7 rating.