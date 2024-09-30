Sixers, NBA community, and beyond remember Dikembe Mutombo as an ‘amazing human being’ and ‘true humanitarian’

NBA Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76ers center Dikembe Mutombo passed away at 58 years old from brain cancer, the league announced Monday.

The 7-foot-2 Mutombo played two seasons for the Sixers, and was part of the 2000-01 team that made it to the NBA Finals — the last time the Sixers made a Finals appearance. As one of the top defensive players in the league, he earned three All-NBA selections, played in eight All-Star games, and finished with four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

But Mutombo’s greatest contributions may have come thousands of miles away from any NBA courts. Here’s how those in the NBA community and beyond reacted to his passing …

Reacting to Mutombo’s impact off the court

Mutombo’s impact on the court is well known, but his impact on Africa and African basketball players might be even greater.

Following his playing career, Mutombo worked as a global ambassador for the NBA and helped in the development of the Basketball Africa League. He also founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation to improve the health, education, and quality of life for people in his home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At Sixers media day, Joel Embiid said he looked at Mutombo as a “role model” for the work he did both on and off the court.

“It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans and really the whole world, because, I think he was even better off the court,” Embiid said. “He’s one of the guys that I look up to as far as having an impact. He did a lot of great things for a lot of people. He was a role model of mine.”

Former NBA player Serge Ibaka was also influenced by Mutombo’s 18 seasons in the NBA. Ibaka was born in the Republic of Congo before playing 14 years in the league. He thanked Mutombo for paving the way for other African athletes.

Well beyond the court, Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, showed her respect for Mutombo’s humanitarian work through the Mutombo Foundation. McCain posted a photo of the two of them at a refugee camp.

Philly reacts to Mutombo’s passing

Embiid wasn’t the only member of the Sixers organization to pay tribute to Mutombo. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey was also emotional about the Mutombo’s passing. Morey was the general manager of the Houston Rockets during Mutombo’s last years.

“There aren’t many guys like him,” Morey said. “Just a great human being. When I was a rookie GM in this league, my first chance in Houston, he was someone I went to all the time. He was older than me, which is pretty rare, and obviously his accomplishments on the court. We don’t need to talk about too much, but just an amazing human being, what he did off the court for Africa.”

Philly native and current Sixers guard Kyle Lowry was a member of those Rockets teams, and was Mutombo’s teammate in 2009.

“The spirit of Dikembe Mutombo is never going to be forgotten,” Lowry said at Sixers media day. “Everyone that he has ever been around, everyone who ever met him knows how great of a man he was. He’s got a great family, great children. It’s a big loss for our league. The things he’s done, hospitals, doing things for where he comes from.

“It’s tough for everybody, it’s tough for the world. Being a fan of his and then having an opportunity to play with him, it gives me a different perspective as a friend of his. It’s a tough day, but he’s going to be watching over us.”

Former Sixers team president Pat Croce, who was with the Sixers when the team acquired him during the 2000-01 season, posted a photo of the two together on social media.

Former Inquirer writer Stephen A. Smith, who covered the Sixers during Mutombo’s time with the team, responded to his passing on First Take.

The NBA Community

Fellow NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol wrote about Mutombo’s values and kindness off the court.

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was visibly emotional as he spoke about his friend’s passing.

“It’s really hard to believe, and it’s hard for us to be without that guy,” Ujiri said. “He’s got no idea what Dikembe Mutombo meant to me.”

Chris Paul talked about Mutombo’s lasting impact on the league during the San Antonio Spurs media day.

The Houston Rockets, where Mutombo ended his career, paid tribute to the Hall of Famer.

Mutombo’s son Ryan wrote a heartfelt message about his “superhuman” dad on Instagram.

Mutombo’s legacy and iconic finger-wagging will live on forever.