Doc Rivers is a top candidate to be the Bucks’ next head coach. Sixers fans had thoughts.

Milwaukee, currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record, shockingly fired head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

One of the top contenders for the job? Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers, The Inquirer confirmed. Rivers was fired by the team in the offseason after failing to advance to the conference finals for three straight years and is currently on ESPN’s primary NBA broadcast team. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he’s also been serving as an unofficial consultant to the Bucks.

Griffin’s firing came just 43 games into his head coaching career. In the offseason, the Bucks also controversially fired previous head coach Mike Budenholzer, who won the franchise its first title in 2021 and led them to the top of the East in 2023 before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Sixers fans, upon hearing that one of the top contenders in the East was about to hire Rivers, were excited.

Rivers hasn’t brought a team to the conference finals since 2012 despite making the playoffs in all but one of those seasons.

The Sixers have been similarly cursed, making the playoffs in each of the last six seasons but not advancing past the second round in any of them, including the last three with Rivers before replacing him with Nick Nurse in the offseason.

With the Bucks currently in second and the Sixers in third in the Eastern Conference, could there be a second-round matchup of an unstoppable force and an immovable object?

But the idea of playing, and potentially losing, to Rivers in the second round for some was more stressful than funny ...

Some wondered how Rivers, who failed to win championships with the Chris Paul Clippers teams and with Joel Embiid and the Sixers, manages to continue to interest NBA owners and executives as a head coach option.

But overall, Sixers fans and NBA Twitter were excited about the potential for Rivers to coach another team, if only for the potential comedy factor.