Doc Rivers will reportedly become next coach of Milwaukee Bucks

Doc Rivers has agreed to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Rivers, who was the Sixers’ coach from 2020-23 before being fired last spring, replaced Adrian Griffin, who was abruptly fired Tuesday. Though the Bucks entered Tuesday with a 30-13 record and in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, their normally prolific defense had slipped to 22nd in the NBA in efficiency and there were other signs of cracks under Griffin’s leadership.

Before going to Milwaukee, Griffin was one of Nick Nurse’s assistants with the Toronto Raptors from 2018-23. Nurse, who was fired by the Raptors last spring, was also a contender for the Bucks job before becoming the Sixers’ coach.

The Sixers’ next game against the Bucks is Feb. 25 in Philly.