Joel Embiid needs a (minor) re-invention. The Sixers need a coach who can make it happen.

Joel Embiid and James Harden both need to change. They need a coach who can convince them of that. They need a coach who can build an offense around who they need to be. That’s where the Sixers’ latest and most urgent process begins.

Doc Rivers was a lot of things, but he wasn’t the coach his two stars needed. That’s why we’re here. It’s why the Sixers spent their Monday sifting through the wreckage of another second-round exit. It’s why the rest of us are wondering how the Embiid-Harden partnership can possibly work. It’s why Daryl Morey and Josh Harris decided what they decided when they fired Rivers on Tuesday. Rivers had two years and a lot of money left on his contract. But the Sixers did not have that kind of time.

The silver lining of the 2022-23 Sixers is that they met their fate in a way that was impossible to ignore. In Game 6, they had 14 minutes to hold a four-point lead at home. The Celtics outscored them by 12. In Game 7, they entered halftime tied 55-55. Over the next 11 minutes, Boston outscored them 33-5.

Jayson Tatum was Jayson Tatum. Embiid and Harden weren’t. That was the difference in the final five quarters of the Eastern Conference semifinals. You can blame the superstars for not being super. Or you can blame the team for needing them to be.

That’s the real difference between the Celtics and the Sixers. Boston was able to survive until Tatum gave them what they needed. Up until the fourth quarter of Game 6, he was shooting 41.1% from the field and 26% from three-point range. He averaged 17.7 points in the Celtics’ first three wins. Jaylen Brown averaged 21.7.

When’s the last time the Sixers won even one big game when Harden and Embiid combined for less than 40? It certainly wasn’t this series. They did it three times against the Nets, but therein lies the point. They didn’t win that series because of Harden and Embiid. They won because they were the better team.

A big thing that Morey and his bosses need to consider is that the NBA has changed. Gone are the days when you could throw a couple of superstars together and watch them win games on the sheer force of their individual talent. It didn’t work in Brooklyn with Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It hasn’t worked out for the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It didn’t work this year in Phoenix with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Durant.

Look at the Celtics. Look at the Nuggets, who are favored to face Boston in the NBA Finals. Both teams are built around a trio of homegrown starters who have spent at least the last four seasons together. The acquisitions they’ve made have all fit within that framework. Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope in Denver, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White in Boston.

True, that’s more an issue of roster construction than it is of coaching. The Sixers have squandered a stomach-turning number of opportunities to build that sort of team. Instead of Year 2 of Harden, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, this could have been Year 5 of Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Mikal Bridges. That group probably wouldn’t have been in position to draft Maxey. If they had, it would be Year 3 with him.

But bygones are bygones. Morey doesn’t have the luxury of doing the things he would have done back then. All he can do is try to make the right ones for the future. That’s the argument for running it back. At some point, you need to step back and allow a team to grow.

That formula requires two other things 1) Superstars who understand who they are and who they need to be. 2) A coach who can help them make it happen.

There was one half this series when Rivers, Embiid and Harden looked like they’d found it. This was the first two quarters of Game 4. The ball was moving, and so was the defense, and Embiid and Harden were reaping the benefits. They got their buckets, plenty of them. But only after they got the ball in a favorable position.

This wasn’t Harden holding the ball for six seconds per touch. It wasn’t Embiid facing up and prodding with his dribble. That might work enough in the regular season to get a third or fourth seed. It might work in the first round. It may have worked against the Hawks a couple of years ago if you could transport this team back then. It might have worked against the Heat in the next round if the Sixers made it that far. But it didn’t work against the Celtics, and they aren’t going anywhere.

The problem with Embiid is that it’s a lot easier to prevent a big man from getting to his spots than it is a guy who can get there off the dribble. It’s just physics. You can stack enough bodies in Embiid’s way that he has to settle for a jumper. In Game 7, there weren’t enough bodies on the court to keep Tatum from getting to where he wanted to go.

The problem with Harden is the opposite one. He can get to his spots, but he can’t do enough once he gets there.

Both are skilled enough to adapt. Harden is a maddening player, but he is also an incredibly bright one. His instincts, his vision, his feel for the court — those are custom built for a transition from engine to primary cog.

Embiid might be a little trickier, but who knows. He’s played far less basketball in his life than most players his age. The time that he has spent on the court, he’s mostly been asked to be who he is.

It will require some sacrifice. It may require him to give up some of the things that helped him win his long-sought MVP. On the flip side, it may allow him to play more within himself. It may keep him in a more consistent rhythm. It may even keep him healthier.

None of this is radical. It’s just basketball. The ball can’t spend this much time in the hands of a couple of players with their limitations. It leads to stagnant, dead-end possessions. You have three outs in basketball — dribble, pass, shoot. The longer the ball sticks in the hands of someone who can’t do all three, the further your options dwindle.

Pace and ball movement are what generate space and positive matchups. The Sixers need a coach who can generate those things so that his stars can exploit them. The stars clearly can’t do it on their own.