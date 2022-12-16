What’s up, peeps?

After two days off, the 76ers will entertain the Golden State Warriors Friday night in a game that lost some star power with news that Warriors All-Star Steph Curry will be sidelined with a partially dislocated left shoulder.

But this is still a great opportunity for the fifth-place Sixers (15-12) to pick up another victory to keep pace with the fourth-place Brooklyn Nets, who are 17-12 after winning eight of nine games.

An expected victory over the Warriors (14-15) would enable the Sixers to win the first four games of their seven-game homestand. This stretch has enabled them to jell, and is erasing doubt that Joel Embiid and James Harden can form a cohesive All-NBA pairing.

The Sixers’ final three games of the homestand are against the Toronto Raptors (Monday), Detroit Pistons (Wednesday) and Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 23).

We’ll learn more about the Sixers at the conclusion of this homestand, but in the meantime I’ll answer a few of your questions.

Q:Describe how you think Tobias Harris has played since coming back from his injury? — @IAmDLSmooth

KP: Thanks for your great question, DL. I’ll have to say that he’s played like a man on a mission since missing two games with a sore left hip.

He’s averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steal in his 11 games back. Harris is also shooting 41.3 from beyond the three-point line during the stretch. Embiid and Harden are garnering most of the headlines now as Shake Milton did before Harden returned on Dec. 5 at the Houston Rockets. But Harris’ consistent play and versatility has had a lot to do with the Sixers going 7-4 since his return.

Q:Does Doc have ANY IDEA of his rotation? Seems like he is guessing a lot during games? — @mikepjazz

KP: I appreciate your question, Mike. It seems like this has been a popular one all season. The Sixers coach never hid the fact that he would play people based on certain situations and the opponent. But early on, I felt he gave the new acquisitions extended looks to see what they would be able to provide.

But as you witnessed, he eventually went back to some of the old rotation players because of injuries and/or the ineffectiveness of some of the players. I think the biggest question mark is the backup center position.

It appears that Montrezl Harrell has, once again, supplanted Paul Reed for the position. I think a lot of the back and forth has to do with Rivers going with the other player when one of them struggles.

I also think that they both have different skill sets that enables both of them to flourish against different teams. The Sixers realize that too, and make a point of trying to utilize that. But don’t be surprised to see one of them get benched in favor of the other if he is struggling.

Q: When is Tyrese Maxey expected to return? — @Derek9306

KP: Thanks for the question, Derek. Initially, he was expected to be out three to four weeks from the time he fractured his left foot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18. Four weeks from that date would have been Saturday. But Rivers revealed on Thursday that Maxey will miss at least a couple more weeks.

Right now, the shooting guard is only able to run in a straight line and shoot the basketball. So, according to Rivers, he’ll be out at least another two weeks.

Q: Should we really be ok with relying on Embiid so much given his injury/playoff performance history? — @3KPodcast

KP: Great question. Great question. Embiid is averaging 33.3 points per game and is the unquestioned Alpha Dog when it comes to being the most-talented player. When he wants to play and attacks the basket, there’s no one capable of stopping him.

However, you raise a great point in regards to his injury history/playoff performances. One can make a case that injuries have led to his level of play declining in the postseason. With that said, the Sixers will need someone else to step up and be able to help carry a major load come playoff time. That’s part of the reason why the Sixers acquired Harden via a trade in February from the Brooklyn Nets. And the hope is that Maxey can continue to develop into that type of player.

Q: Has Danuel House Jr. done enough to get minutes over Matisse Thybulle? Is he being shopped since his restriction just cleared? — @legendary_jj

KP: I appreciate your question, Jordan. I wouldn’t say that House is being shopped. The Sixers acquired him to add depth at the wing position. And he’s doing that. Yet I wouldn’t say that he’s done enough to continue getting minutes over Thybulle, especially if Thybulle continues to play like he did against the Kings.

The knock on Thybulle was his shooting. Some people questioned if he was a good enough shooter to get minutes. Well, he finished with a season-high 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including making 3 of 4 shots beyond the three-point line.

If he can keep that up, Thybulle could make a case for being the sixth or seventh man or even a situational starter. The Sixers are 3-1 with him in the starting lineup, and he’s one of the league’s best defenders.

I do like House’s energy, but his shooting has been inconsistent. If Thybulle continues to make shots, he should be elevated in the rotation. But if goes back to being hesitant to shoot and lacking aggressiveness, House will probably deserve those minutes. So it’s basically up to Thybulle.