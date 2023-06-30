Georges Niang joining the Cavaliers on three year, $26 million deal, ending his time with Sixers

Georges Niang has agreed to a three-year contract worth $26 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will leave the 76ers in free agency, according to ESPN.

Niang joins an ascending Cavaliers team coming off a breakthrough season when they advanced to the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James departed in 2018. While Cleveland’s young core is set in the backcourt with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and frontcourt with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, it needed experienced bench help and long-range shooting. Max Strus and Kelly Obure Jr. were other wings reporteldy also on the Cavaliers’ radar.

The 29-year-old stretch-forward was a successful role player in two seasons with the Sixers. He shot more than 40% from three-point range — garnering the “Bang, bang, Georges Niang!” catchphrase from television play-by-play announcer Kate Scott — and averaged a career-best 9.2 points per game in 2021-22. He has also been lauded for his fiery in-game personality and likable locker-room presence.

Following the season, Niang reiterated how much he connected with Philly and that he was open to returning to the Sixers.

Niang joined the Sixers during the 2021 offseason, after carving out a niche as a long-range shooter with the Utah Jazz. Former coach Doc Rivers was a significant reason why Niang chose the Sixers in free agency two years ago. The 2016 second-round draft pick is a self-made player, elevating himself from a two-way contract to a steady NBA contributor.