Gillie rips the Sixers on Paul George’s podcast: ‘I’m done with trusting the process’

The latest episode of Podcast P was certainly worth a Million Dollaz.

76ers forward Paul George was joined by “two Philadelphia pillars,” Gillie Da King and Wallo267, hosts of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The Philadelphia natives discussed everything from the origins of their podcast to some of their favorite memories from their work.

But the “OGs” also talked about the Sixers’ disappointing season — and they didn’t hold back.

Like many Sixers fans, Gillie discussed his anger with the team, his expectations for George‘s future, and what it’s like being an athlete dealing with Philly fans. Here‘s everything you missed …

‘It was an expectation’

George may not have experienced the worst from Philly sports fans. Despite a disappointing 24-58 Sixers season, fans were still riding the high of the Eagles’ Super Bowl win. “The reason you didn’t get to see real Philly fans is because the Eagles won,” Wallo said. “They’re still celebrating that [expletive].”

After the Sixers signed nine-time All-Star George in the offseason, fans had championship aspirations. They dreamed of a lineup that included George on the court alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Unfortunately, fans rarely had the chance to see them on the court together because of injuries.

“It was an expectation,” Gillie said. “We just got PG, we already got Tyrese Maxey. We know what he does. We just got PG, we got Joel. We‘re like, ‘Oh, it’s up.’ We‘re really like — the city is like, ‘Oh, [expletive]. It’s up.’

“And then the season starts and nobody is ever playing together. He might be out here, Joel is deciding whether he wants to [expletive] play or not. Like, I’m a real Philadelphia [expletive] fan. Sixers, Flyers, Eagles, [expletive] the Wings, Temple [expletive], Villanova, La Salle, Drexel. What the [expletive] is going on, man?”

‘[Expletive] the process’

In order to prepare for the season, Embiid sat out all six preseason games — resting his left knee. Despite a long injury history that limited him to only 39 games the season before, the 7-foot-2 center still decided to play in the Olympics. The decision is something that Philly fans still question, including Gillie Da King.

“Joel, you played in the Olympics,” Gillie said. “We did not hear about you missing no [expletive] practices or nothing, no games or nothing. You know what Philadelphia fans don’t give a [expletive] about? The Olympics. [Expletive] the Olympics.

“Now, the season starts, you’re [expletive] limping. I guess you shouldn’t have went to the [expletive] Olympics, bro. Because we‘re the ones giving you $300 million and we been trusting the process for 10 years now. The [expletive] process. [Expletive] the process. I’m done with trusting this [expletive].”

Injuries, load management, and a suspension early in the season limited the former NBA Most Valuable Player to 19 games.

PG’s struggles

Fans didn’t expect the Sixers to tank this season with Embiid, a former MVP, and George, a nine-time All-Star, on the roster. But after suffering a hyperextended knee in a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks, George was limited to only 41 games this season.

“The most frustrating thing about the last season was obviously I came in, I was healthy, I didn’t have no hiccups,” George said. “I spent the whole offseason working on my body, getting healthy and then I get to Philly. Preseason, I get hurt.

“From that point on, I didn’t give it full time to heal. I got an expectation, I’m not going to leave them hanging. I want to go out there and play. I’m out there and it’s like, ‘Damn, I know something ain’t right. I ain’t got my burst, I can’t move.’ Come to find out I had a torn adductor” in his groin.

Although the season didn’t go as planned, there‘s still hope for next season, especially after the Sixers landed the third pick in the NBA draft.

“See P, I’m going to keep it real,” Gillie said. “I gave you a pass this year because I’m like he‘s coming off injury. Sometimes, he‘s a little older, too … This year you got to go stupid, bro.”

‘100 percent effort’

Gillie and PG have one thing in common: They were both part of the NFC championship festivities. Gillie was in the locker room dancing with the Eagles. Meanwhile, George got caught in traffic driving through the celebration.

“I got caught in that damn parade,” George said. “I ain’t ever seen no [expletive] like that. I could imagine when we win here, what that moment is going to feel like.” But before George can even think about bringing a trophy to Philly, Gillie had to give him a little lesson on the players who embody the city.

“Philadelphia we like to see effort,” Gillie said. “Allen Iverson didn’t win [expletive], he will always be the GOAT around this [expletive] because he put in 100 percent effort. He left everything on the floor. It’s not because he won.

“Brian Dawkins never won [expletive] around here. He will always be a GOAT, because when our eyes looked at Brian Dawkins, it said he gives maximum [expletive] effort every single time. Jason Kelce, same thing. There are [expletive] around here that be like, ‘Why are they GOATs?’ Because when we watch them, we watch them give maximum effort and put their life on the line and we [expletive] respect that.”