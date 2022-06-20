Jaden Hardy was in Camden on Monday to visit the 76ers.

The former NBA G-League Ignite guard was the headliner of a six-player workout for the Sixers at their practice facility, multiple sources told The Inquirer.

Former Neumann Goretti and St. Joseph’s forward Jordan Hall, Delaware guard Kevin Anderson, Alabama guard Keon Ellis, Baylor wing Kendall Brown and UNLV shooting guard Bryce Hamilton were the other participants.

The Sixers have the No. 23 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, which will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Hardy could become a late first-round pick after being projected as a Top 10 selection before the season. However, his stock dropped after an erratic campaign with the NBA G-League Ignite. Now, he’s projected to be selected in the 15-to-25 range.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 17.7 points on 35.1% shooting — including 29.6% on three-pointers. Hardy, who turns 20 on July 5, also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.5 turnovers in just over 32 minutes per game.

Sources say Hardy shot the ball well during the workout and was in good shape.

The Detroit native, and former five-star recruit, is similar to Sixers combo-guard Tyrese Maxey in regards to his size and being more of a shooting guard than a point guard.

If available, Hardy would be more of a pick for down the road because he probably wouldn’t help the Sixers right away.

However, the Sixers are intent on contending for an NBA title next season. As a result, there’s no guarantee they will keep the player they draft. The Sixers could agree to a trade before the draft and select a prospect on behalf of another team. In that scenario, the Sixers would swap the draftee, along with a veteran or two, in exchange for an established player who can help right away as a fifth starter or key reserve.

Meanwhile, Brown, 19, is projected to be a second-round selection. The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and one steal per game this season for Baylor.

Hall, 20, could also hear his named called late in the second round. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season with the Hawks.

If available, Tari Eason is another potential option for the Sixers.

Eason is a 6-foot-8 forward out of LSU, who averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, and projects to be a mid- to late-first-round selection. He said Monday that he had not worked out for or spoken to the Sixers during the pre-draft process.

The 21-year-old worked out for Charlotte, Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, New York, Washington, Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Memphis and Chicago.

NBA Summer League schedule

The Sixers will play four teams in the preliminary round of the NBA Summer League next month in Las Vegas. They will open up on July 9 against Toronto at 3:30 p.m. at the Cox Pavilion. Then on July 10, the Sixers will face Brooklyn at 3:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center. After two days off, they face Miami at 9 p.m. at Cox Pavilion. And they’ll conclude the preliminary round against Denver on July 15 at Cox Pavilion.

The Sixers will also participate in the Utah Jazz Summer League from July 5-7 in Salt Lake City.