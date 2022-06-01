The 76ers will keep their first-round pick in this month’s NBA draft.

The team originally sent the unprotected pick to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster deal for James Harden before the February trade deadline. However, the Nets had the option to defer the pick and take the Sixers’ unprotected 2023 first-rounder instead.

Brooklyn decided to do the latter before Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline to make a decision.

As a result, the Sixers will have the No. 23 pick in the June 23 draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The team does not have a pick in the second round.

The Sixers have three options.

They could keep the drafted player on the roster, or trade him, or stash the player overseas. The Sixers are prohibited from trading the pick until they make their selection because of a rule that prevents teams from being without a first-round pick in consecutive drafts. Teams can, however, agree on a trade before the draft and select a prospect on behalf of another team.

If the Sixers decide to go the draft-and-stash route, the player won’t count against the salary cap next season.

This will mark the fifth consecutive draft that the Sixers have a late first-round pick.

In 2018, they selected Landry Shamet with the 26th pick. A year later, the Sixers picked Ty Jerome with the 24th pick. The Sixers then traded Jerome and Carson Edwards (the 33rd pick) to the Boston Celtics for Matisse Thybulle, who was the 20th overall pick. They selected Tyrese Maxey with 21st pick in 2020. And last summer, they chose Jaden Springer at No. 28.

NBA G League Ignite standout MarJon Beauchamp could be a solid draft option for the Sixers. They need a versatile wing to come off the bench and the 6-foot-6 swingman would fit in perfectly.