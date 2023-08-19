NBA launches inquiry into James Harden’s ‘liar’ comments on Daryl Morey

The NBA has launched an inquiry into the root of James Harden’s public comments calling 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a “liar,” according to ESPN.

The league office, according to ESPN’s report, “is believed to be pursuing an understanding of whether Harden was portending a 2023-24 holdout in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement — or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention, sources said.”

If those comments were a reaction to the Sixers recently ending their active trade discussions — as Harden has privately indicated, according to ESPN — and not about a promise about any future contract, they would not be a violation of NBA rules for the player or team.

Still, it’s the latest development in a messy offseason situation for the Sixers, who are trying to remain a contender anchored by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid. Rather than become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 but simultaneously requested the Sixers to trade him. His preferred destination is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Earlier this month, news surfaced that the Sixers were not satisfied with the limited trade options and that the team expected Harden to be on the roster for the start of training camp. A couple days later, Harden made his “liar” comments while in China promoting his basketball shoe line, adding he would “never be a part of an organization that [Morey is] a part of.”

Then, during a Thursday interview with KHOU 11 in Houston, Harden said “I think so” when asked if his relationship with the Sixers is “beyond repair.”

“I’ve been patient all summer,” Harden added. “For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and get ready for the season.”

Last season, the NBA stripped the Sixers of two future second-round draft picks for having premature free-agency discussions with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, two former Harden teammates with the Houston Rockets. But that same investigation did not uncover any evidence of wrongdoing in regards to Harden, who took a significant pay cut by opting out of the final year of his contract to sign a new “one-plus-one” deal that provided the Sixers with the financial flexibility to sign Tucker and House.

Harden then led the NBA in assists during the 2022-23 regular season, but performed inconsistently during the playoffs. The Sixers were unwilling to hamper their short- or long-term future by signing Harden, who will turn 34 this month, to a lengthy max contract.