Sixers’ James Harden: ‘Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of’

The 76ers have a serious problem. One that doesn’t appear to end any time soon.

James Harden didn’t bite his tongue when speaking about his disdain for 76ers president Daryl Morey.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at his event while in China. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part.”

The video, which surfaced Monday morning, comes after word broke Saturday that the Sixers ended trade talks involving Harden. They plan to bring him back for the start of the season. However, there was a report late Saturday night that Harden does not plan to attend training camp.

This video appears to confirm that.

The point guard informed the Sixers that he wanted to be traded on June 29 when he picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract for the upcoming season. At the time, the Sixers’ second-best player made it known that he preferred to be shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the Sixers wanted a king’s ransom for Harden, who will be 34 on Aug. 26 and is on the decline of his career.

The team was only willing to trade the 10-time All-Star for an elite player or picks or a young player who can turn into one.

“If we don’t get a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said July 18 on The Anthony Gargano Show on WPEN-FM 97.5 The Fanatic.

The problem is trade talks this summer between the Sixers and the Clippers have been lifeless. The Sixers were unwilling to come off their lofty demands. However, the Clippers and other NBA teams are reluctant to give up an All-Star caliber player and/or multiple first-round picks for a player who has lost a step and is on an expiring contract.

A year ago, Harden took less money to help Morey and the Sixers.

Harden took a $15 million pay cut and signed a two-year deal with a player option in the second year. This comes after he opted out of his $47.36 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

By picking up that option, the perennial All-NBA selection would have been eligible to sign a four-year, $233 million contract extension that would pay him $61.7 million in the 2026-27 season.

But his opting out allowed the Sixers to bolster their depth and toughness during free agency by signing veteran forward P.J. Tucker with the full mid-level exception and forward Danuel House with the bi-annual exception.

League sources said Harden was upset with Morey for not negotiating a contract with him before this summer’s free agency period. Without any options, Harden opted into his deal in June with the hope of being traded to the Clippers.

This whole situation led to Harden no longer having a relationship with Morey.

But according to sources, acquiring Harden was part of the reason Morey was named team president on Nov. 2, 2020.

Former Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin wanted to bring Harden to the Sixers to form a dominant duo with Joel Embiid. Morey had a great relationship with Harden from their days with the Houston Rockets. He was the team’s analytics-driven general manager and Harden was its three-time scoring champion.

Morey attempted to reunite with Harden during the 2020-21 season, offering Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle as part of a trade package. However, the Rockets eventually traded him to the Brooklyn Nets, where the 2018 MVP was part of a Big Three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Sixers acquired Harden from the Nets for a package that included Simmons in February 2022. Now, he refuses to play for the man that brought him to Philadelphia.