Former Sixer James Harden agrees to 2-year, $70 million deal with Clippers

James Harden will not be causing any offseason contract drama this summer, as he reportedly has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $70 million deal.

Last summer, Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, and subsequently demanded a trade from the Sixers. When asked in March why he chose that path, Harden said, “I wanted to get paid. They weren’t talking.”

Those comments came after Harden called Sixers president of basketball operations a “liar” and vowed to never play for him again while on a trip to China. The Sixers traded Harden to the Clippers on Nov. 1.

So the Clippers have locked up two of their big three, after Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year, $152 million extension in January.

Now, how will this move impact the Clippers’ — and Sixers’ — pursuit of Paul George? That’s to be determined. George is expected to meet with those two teams, along with the Orlando Magic, beginning Sunday. George is seeking a four-year max contract, which the Clippers have been unwilling to offer to this point.