James Harden skips practice as Sixers brace for ‘uncomfortable’ stage of holdout saga

James Harden was not present for Wednesday’s 76ers practice, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer.

This could be a sign that Harden is moving into the “uncomfortable” phase of this ongoing saga, after requesting a trade during the summer.

Harden also was not present for Monday’s shootaround ahead of their preseason game at the Brooklyn Nets, or at Barclays Center that night. He also left Saturday’s public scrimmage in Wilmington after partaking in warm-ups with teammates, but participated in Sunday’s practice in Camden before the team left for New York City. The Sixers were off Tuesday.

Harden broke his silence last week, saying that he hoped to play in Friday’s preseason finale at home against the Atlanta Hawks. A source told The Inquirer earlier Wednesday, before news surfaced that Harden had skipped practice, that the day’s team session would be key in determining his readiness to take the court.

Harden also called his relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey irreparable, comparing it to losing trust in a marriage. But after missing the team’s media day and first training-camp practice in Fort Collins, Colo., at the beginning of the month, Harden had been present at practices and, according to public comments and private observations from those around the team, had been engaged with teammates and staff.

Harden requested a trade in late June, after exercising his $35.6 million player option. When a deal with his preferred destination, did not materialize at the beginning of the player transaction cycle, Harden called Morey a “liar” and vowed to never play for any organization he was a part of again. The NBA fined Harden for those comments.