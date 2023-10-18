James Harden cynics predicted drama would eventually hit the Sixers. It didn’t take long.

So it begins.

Cynics always felt that it would be a matter of time before James Harden ceased playing nice with the 76ers. They said the disgruntled point guard only participated in preseason practices because he expected to be traded. And they believed Harden would make things uncomfortable for the organization if a trade didn’t appear in the works.

And they were right.

Harden was a no-show at Wednesday’s practice. A league source says Harden has been in Houston since traveling there following Sunday’s practice at the Sixers practice facility in Camden.

His teammates defeated the Nets in Monday’s preseason game in Brooklyn and had Tuesday off. Wednesday was supposed to be a big day for Harden as he continues the “ramping up” process with hopes of debuting in Friday’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center.

Nick Nurse admitted he was surprised that Harden was a practice no-show. However, the coach said he still expects him to play Friday. The Sixers plan to give him a chance to explain his unexcused absence before deciding on disciplinary actions.

But the answer is clear: Harden is frustrated that the Sixers haven’t progressed in trade talks with the Clippers.

A league source told The Inquirer last week that Los Angeles wants the deal done soon. The Clippers are interested in him adding regular-season scoring as a way to take the load off Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Los Angeles wants their All-Star wings healthy for what it hopes will be a long postseason run.

The source said Daryl Morey, the Sixers president of basketball operations, is holding up the deal. The Sixers only want to trade Harden for an All-Star player or assets to acquire one. But as the only team bidding for him, a source said the Clippers don’t feel a need to overpay for the 34-year-old.

Right now, the Sixers’ asking price is two first-round picks and Terance Mann included in a package. Another source said the Clippers’ unwillingness to deal Mann is holding up the deal.

The Sixers’ perceived value of Harden is higher than other NBA franchises regard him.

The Sixers still view the 2018 MVP and three-time scoring champion as one of the league’s elite players. However, some league executives see him as complimentary rather than a first- or second-option player on a championship team.

A league executive said Harden is also viewed as a distraction around the league, noting he already forced trades from Houston and Brooklyn. Now that he’s doing it in Philly, the executive said there’s always a threat that he’ll do it with his next team.

The source said if Harden had a great attitude and was viewed as a team-first guy, his value would be higher. But the source said his off-court behavior and forced trades hurt his value.

Now, what’s next?

Will Harden rejoin the team and be disruptive? Will he come back and act like nothing happened? His decision to skip practice could be his subtle way of showing the Sixers he’s still unhappy. But if it’s more than that, the Sixers might be better off if Harden remains away from the team.

If he’s not around or playing, they’ll know what they have without him. That would enable them to continue to work and play with the group that’s in the gym for the Oct. 26 season opener at Milwaukee and beyond. It wouldn’t be ideal without one of their best players. But, at least with him not around, the environment will not be disruptive.

To his credit, Nurse has said the Sixers have work to do whether Harden is around or not.

“Good effort by the guys,” he said of Wednesday’s practice. “Good focus. Good spirit. So that’s my answer, man. If he’s here, we go. If he’s not here, we go.”

The Sixers could also fine Harden for time missed. He could be fined $389,082 for Friday’s preseason game and every regular-season game he misses without permission. He’s also subject to a minimal fine, starting at $2,500, for missing practice.

So this could be Ben Simmons all over again. Simmons was fined for missing practice and games two seasons ago before being traded to the Nets for Harden.

Under this scenario, the Sixers could try to work out a deal behind the scenes while Harden remains away. However, it appears the Clippers are the only deal they have.

One would think the Heat might be in the market for a point guard after missing out on Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. However, they reportedly had no interest in Harden.

The Bulls could be a team to pay attention to if Zach LaVine becomes available during the season. But right now Chicago thinks it can be a competitive squad. And the Sixers can’t afford to make a move just for the sake of making one. That would set back a team with an already dwindling championship window.

Maybe Miami or Chicago get desperate.

If the Bulls start losing, will they be open to shedding All-Star talent to start a rebuilding process? Under that scenario, one would think they would consider moving LaVine and/or DeMar DeRozan for assets.

The Heat were in the NBA Finals a season ago. They’ve seen the Bucks and Celtics make major upgrades with players they wanted. Could they look to make a trade for Harden if they have a slow start to the season?

Maybe the Clippers get desperate and meet the Sixers’ asking price.

Right now, it’s a waiting game to see which team gets the most desperate. And that might end up being the Sixers over time.

Time will tell what happens.

But Harden skipping practice could be the start of several uncomfortable situations — if he returns.