HOUSTON — As expected, 76ers guard James Harden will return from injury Monday night against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The perennial All-NBA selection had been sidelined for 14 games with a strained tendon in his right foot and will be on a minutes restriction. However, Sixers reserve power forward Georges Niang is sidelined with soreness in his right foot.

Harden’s return comes as no surprise, as a source confirmed last week that Monday was his targeted date. On Sunday, Harden said he was on pace to return against the Rockets (6-17).

His return is coming at the right time for the Sixers (12-11), losers of two straight games.. They suffered their worst loss of the season Wednesday in a 113-85 road setback to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Two night later, they lost, 117-109, to the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. While the Sixers made a late run, the outcome was never seriously in doubt.

Now, they have their best ball handler back. Harden is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 7.0 rebounds in nine games.

He suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 2. This game will be a homecoming for Harden. He played nine seasons for the Rockets before forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 13, 2021. Harden won the 2018 MVP award and three scoring titles during his time in Houston.

Second-year guard Jaden Springer (strained right quadriceps) is also available to play for the Sixers. After Monday, the Sixers will have three days off before hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.