James Harden was dumb to put the Sixers in a corner. He’d be even dumber to double down.

James Harden the negotiator is in the same spot that James Harden the player often finds himself.

He doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

Not a healthy one, anyway.

He is the one who put the 76ers in a corner. He is the one who misjudged his market value. He is the one who tried to take the money and run. Now, he is the one with nowhere to run to.

That probably sounds confusing. It is confusing. Good luck making sense out of any of the decisions that Harden and/or his advisors have made over the last eight months. They almost seem intentionally designed to lead to this point. The news that the Sixers have given up on trading Harden isn’t really news at all.

It’s the inevitable outcome of the hand that he dealt them.

The only question is how ugly it will get.

Here’s the thing Harden needs to understand. Until the Sixers have something to gain by trading him, they have nothing to lose by holding onto him. They aren’t playing hardball. They are shrugging their shoulders and saying, “What are we supposed to do?”

Capitulation is not an option. Not when you think about what Harden is attempting to do. Three months ago, the Sixers gave him a choice. They would pay him $35 million to play basketball for them, or they would pay him nothing and set him free to find somewhere else to play. Instead, Harden decided that he would take their money and also find somewhere else to play.

Think about that for a moment. Imagine this wasn’t the NBA. Imagine this was some other business, and some other contractor agreeing on terms for services rendered. If you are Josh Harris, how do you proceed? You give a guy a $35 million job offer, the guy accepts, and then he immediately announces that he’s keeping your money but no longer wants the job.

That’s not the exact way it went down, but it’s pretty close in principle.

The key factor here is Harden’s explicit decision to opt-in. He had a choice. He could choose to play for the Sixers, or he could choose to play anywhere else he damn well pleased. He knew the rewards of opting in, and he knew the responsibilities. In essence, the Sixers were offering him $35 million in exchange for his freedom. Everything he wants right now he could have gotten immediately by declining.

That’s what what makes the whole situation far sleazier and more difficult to navigate than your average NBA contract dispute. When Harden demanded a trade from the Rockets, and then the Nets, he at least some sort of ethical cover, some way to rationalize the legitimacy of his chosen path. When he’d agreed to those contracts, he’d done so under a certain set of circumstances. Then, the circumstances changed. He was operating in good faith when he signed those deals. And he was operating in good faith when he requested to leave.

That’s not the case here. Harden knew exactly what he was doing when he opted into the contract. He certainly wasn’t operating in good faith.

Think about where that leaves the Sixers. In other circumstances, it might make some sense for them to get Harden on the first flight out of town. Do the guy a solid, minimize the disruption, take something rather than nothing, wish him well. If he is determined not to play for you, you don’t have much to gain by forcing him to sit.

Here, they at least have principle and precedent to uphold. If the Clippers aren’t offering a deal that’s worth more than those two things, why would the Sixers bother accepting? Reality is, there may not be much of a difference between paying $35 million for Harden not to play and paying $35 million for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and change. It only makes sense for the Sixers to pull the trigger on a deal if they feel like it puts them in a materially better position to contend than they’d be in otherwise.

That’s obviously not the outcome they are hoping for. They clearly think that their best chances lie with Harden in uniform. I happen to agree with that. But it really doesn’t matter. What matters is that they will not be any worse off getting nothing for Harden that they would be accepting anything less than the Clippers’ best offer. That’s the silver-lining in being a team that has never gotten out of the second round. You don’t need anything more than Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to lose in the conference semis.

Will it be ideal to have the Harden situation lingering into training camp? Of course not. Could Harden find a way to make things uncomfortable? Sure. But these are the Sixers. They are built on a foundation of discomfort. They once had a season that began with Ben Simmons playing with his phone in the middle of practice. It ended in the same place as it did last season.

It would be a shame if this thing ends that way. But the Sixers should be willing to live with that possibility, and it appears that they are. I’m not sure Harden fully grasps the various ways this could go south for him. Right now, the worst that can happen for the Sixers is that it ends up being the same ol’ October.