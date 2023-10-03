James Harden skips first practice of Sixers training camp, but is expected to join teammates

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — James Harden did not report Tuesday in time for the first day of 76ers training camp at Colorado State University. However, the disgruntled point guard is expected to join his teammates soon.

This comes after Harden was a no-show at the team’s media day Monday in Camden. At that time, Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey revealed he had not personally communicated with Harden since early summer.

“Happy,” Sixers guard Patrick Beverley said when asked about Harden’s return. “Like I’ve said and will continue to say, it’s hard to replace or get anything similar as a James Harden so hell yeah. We’re catching vibe here, we’re welcoming him with open arms. Obviously things that have to deal with players and upper office is out of our hands, but as far as teammates hell yeah we can’t wait to see him.

The 2018 MVP is upset that the Sixers have not met his trade demands.

The 34-year-old opted into his $35.6 million player option for this season on June 29. He did so with the expectation that Morey would trade him this summer, preferably to Harden’s hometown Los Angeles Clippers.

But there was no traction on a deal, leading the Sixers to break off negotiations in August. At the time, they expected Harden to return to the team.

That led to Harden calling Morey “a liar” and stating he would never play for an organization that Morey is a part of.

Sources have said the Clippers remain interested in Harden. They just don’t want to give up a lot for the three-time scoring champion. However, the Sixers want an All-Star-type player in return or a package than will enable them to acquire that type of player.

Aware that Harden might not show up, the Sixers had plans in place for whether he attended or did not attend. Tyrese Maxey would assume the primary ball handling duties in Harden’s absence. The team also has plans for whether Harden becomes a distraction after showing up.

The Sixers will fine Harden for the time missed. Morey said Monday that he’ll be treated like every other player on the roster as required by the collective bargaining agreement.

Harden would have been subjected to other ramifications the longer he stayed out because this is the final year of his deal and he cannot negotiate an extension.

According to the CBA, any player who “withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract” could be deemed to have violated his contract and forbidden from entering free agency and signing with another team until the team he last played for “expressly agrees otherwise.”

Missing the start of training camp is nothing new for Harden.

While he was with the Houston Rockets, Harden showed up late for the camp two seasons ago and requested a trade. The Rockets traded him to the Brooklyn Nets early into the season.