Where does James Harden stand with the Sixers? Daryl Morey, Joel Embiid weigh in at Media Day.

James Harden’s status for the 76ers training camp this week at Colorado State University remains murky.

The disgruntled point guard is still upset the Sixers have not met his trade demands and was a no-show at Monday’s Media Day.

“He continues to seek a trade,” Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey said Monday, “and we’re working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and hopefully all parties.”

That doesn’t mean the Sixers will rush to move Harden, who wants to play for his hometown Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers have had very little traction on trade discussions with the Clippers that ended in August. A source said Los Angeles still has some interest in the 34-year-old.

“I think I said this earlier in the summer. I think it stays the same,” Morey said. “We will either move James for a player of a caliber that helps out championship contention or for draft picks and things that will allow us in short order to go get a player like that.

“Short of that, it will continue as long as it takes.”

Asked if Harden will be fined for missing media day, Morey said he’ll be treated like every other player by the roster as required by the collective bargaining agreement.

Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option for this season on June 29 with the expectation that Morey would trade him this summer.

Harden was paid 25% of his contract on Friday after he previously received 25% on July 1, according to ESPN.

Since Harden is in the final year of his deal — and cannot negotiate an extension — he could be penalized if he refuses to report to training camp.

According to the CBA any player who “withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract” could be deemed to have violated his contract and forbidden from entering free agency and signing with another team until the team he last played for “expressly agrees otherwise.”

The Sixers flew to Colorado Monday afternoon and will begin their four-day training camp Tuesday morning. They’ll fly to Boston Friday afternoon for Sunday’s preseason opener against the Celtics at T.D. Garden.

The Sixers will open the regular season on Oct. 27 at the Milwaukee Bucks.

“For me, it’s obviously, we got Plan A, Plan B,” new coach Nick Nurse said. “We got to get the team together regardless. We’re expecting him to show up. If he shows up, we go. If he doesn’t, we go. There’s two ways to look at it, and we proceed and then we really get to work, working and building our foundation of what we want to do, getting all of our principles in.”

But Harden’s decision to hold out didn’t come as a surprise. Back in August, he blasted Morey during a promotional event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at his event while in China. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

He was fined $100,000 by the NBA for those comments.

Harden’s comments were surprising because of a relationship with Morey that dates back to their time together with the Houston Rockets. As the Rockets general manager, Morey acquired Harden via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in October 2012. Harden blossomed into a three-time scoring champion and 2018 league MVP during his nine seasons in Houston. In addition to signing him to lucrative contracts, Morey proclaimed that Harden was a better scorer than Michael Jordan.

So as expected, the Sixers executive was disappointed by Harden’s comments.

“I haven’t responded to that because I think it falls flat on its face,” Morey said. “Twenty years of work in the league, I always follow through on everything. Every top agent knows that. Everyone in the league knows that you can’t operate in this league without that.

“So privately, I appreciated all the key people in the league reaching out to me and knowing, obviously, that that’s not true. So like I said before, obviously, it was disappointing that he chose to handle it that way.”

But Harden has the support of his teammates, especially close friend P.J. Tucker. After Harden’s comments, Tucker expressed support via his Instagram story: “I’m not acrobatic, I’m not flippin’ on my bros.”

Tucker doubled-down on Monday.

“That’s my brother, no question,” Tucker said. “Everybody was questioning me, the social media post I made. That’s me having my brother’s back no matter what. Our relationship goes ways beyond basketball and the years we spent together.

“That aside, he has this ongoing thing and it is what it is.”

Tucker and Harden are former teammates on the Rockets. Tucker signed a free-agent deal with the Sixers last summer to play with Harden and Joel Embiid. He noted that whatever management decides, the rest of the players still have to go out and play.

Patrick Beverley kind of echoed that.

Like Tucker, he played with Harden in Houston. He signed with the Sixers this offseason to play with him, former Clippers teammate Tobias Harris and Embiid. He also wanted to play for Nurse, who coached him on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA Development League.

“To be competitive in this [Eastern Conference] now, these teams are making all these moves, it would be great to have him,” Beverley said of blockbuster trades by the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. “Obviously, you can’t replace a player like that, a person like that. But if it doesn’t work out, we definitely have enough to go to war with for sure.”

Embiid said Harden’s situation has been unfortunate. But he added, the goal is to win a championship. That’s what he’s focused on. Embiid said just wants to win. All he cares about is doing whatever it takes to put the Sixers in position to accomplish their goal.

“James is a really good player,” Embiid said. “We love him on the team. If he’s here, great. We’d love to have him. If not, we still got a job to do. When you play in Philly, it doesn’t matter who’s on the team.

“If they believe that you have a chance of winning a championship, no matter what’s going on outside of here, that’s the goal.”

With that said, do the Sixers think they’ll see Harden back with the team?

“That’s a good question,” Tucker said. “I have no idea. I know he feels strongly about how he feels, you know? And he’s going to handle it according to how he feels.”