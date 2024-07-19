Jared McCain reached out to Patrick Beverley for advice ahead of his rookie season

Jared McCain is a confident guy. He dances on TikTok, he paints his nails, and he doesn’t let anyone break his spirit. McCain even did a livestream in advance of Wednesday’s Amazon Prime Day to give a mini shopping guide and share his skincare and hair routines — of course featuring blue and red nails, in honor of the Sixers.

But he’s also just 20 years old, and the first-round pick is trying to soak up as much knowledge as he can ahead of his rookie year in Philadelphia. On the Pat Bev Pod, former Sixer Patrick Beverley said McCain reached out to him over DM to ask for advice on his first NBA season.

Advertisement

“Just wanted to reach out to ask for some advice into the NBA,” Beverley said McCain wrote. “I have some questions about everything to be honest and just want to learn as much as possible before I step on the court. I’ll take anything. What’s some tips for succeeding as a rookie? How do I get on the floor? How do I get through slumps?”

» READ MORE: Jared McCain has taken his lumps in the summer league, but will ‘maintain confidence no matter what’

“He’s a real one,” Beverley said, adding that he looked forward to talking more with McCain as he makes the jump to the league.

McCain’s been open about his mentality shift moving from Duke to the NBA. In summer league so far, McCain’s averaged 14.3 points per game on 26.1 percent shooting, with 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals. His latest performance, a 21-point game against Minnesota, was his best so far.

“I think for me, I’m learning just how to be a pro whether that’s off the court, on the court, watching film with my coaches, watching film by myself, see what I can do with my daily routine to help things,” McCain told The Inquirer at summer league. “So I think just being a pro.”

With Beverley’s revelation, we now know another way McCain is learning to be a pro.