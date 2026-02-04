Many Sixers fans came to love Jared McCain and his social media flair. And now their hearts are broken.

After less than two seasons with the Sixers, Jared McCain is saying goodbye to the City of Brotherly Love.

In what is one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 trade deadline so farthe Sixers traded McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the Houston Rockets’ 2026 first-round pick and three second-round picks.

McCain got off to a quick start in his rookie campaign in Philly, averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 boards on 46% shooting from the floor in 23 games before a meniscus tear sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

While he had a standout rookie season, McCain has struggled in his second year since returning from his injury, averaging 6.8 points in 17.1 minutes. But he did have a breakout game against the Milwaukee Bucks last week, scoring 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep, and had scored in double digits in three of his last four games before the trade.

But Sixers fans weren’t just falling in love with McCain’s presence on the court. The 21-year-old guard also made a name for himself on social media, boasting 4.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

So it’s no surprise that Philly fans took to social media to express their condolences about the trade. That’s right, condolences. Sixers fans are mourning the trade and reluctantly saying goodbye to McCain in the process.

Other fans were less emotional, but the common theme remained disappointment, even though star rookie VJ Edgecombe and All-Star starter Tyrese Maxey are blocking him from playing more minutes.

While Sixers fans continue to cope with the loss in their own way, there are plenty in the media, who get paid to think with their heads and not their hearts, who also weighed in on the deal …