Source: Jeff Dowtin signs two-way contract to remain with the Sixers

Jeff Dowtin is returning to the 76ers after agreeing to two-way contract, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

The 27-year-old point guard initially joined the Sixers on a two-way deal in March, before it was converted to a standard contract on April 4. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 assists in 12 regular-season appearances for the Sixers last season. He is coming off a strong summer league showing, averaging 17.3 points and six assists in four games at the NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Jared McCain lead Sixers to NBA Summer League victory over Timberwolves

Dowtin’s return provides some continuity to a remade Sixers roster that entered free agency with 11 players on expiring contracts and more than $60 million in cap space. All-Star Tyrese Maxey and 18-year veteran Kyle Lowry are ballhandlers who also will be back for 2024-25.

Before joining the Sixers, Dowtin played for the Toronto Raptors (under Sixers coach Nick Nurse), Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors.

Rookies Justin Edwards and David Jones are also on two-way contracts, which allows players to split time between the Sixers and the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.