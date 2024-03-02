Sixers in the process of signing Blue Coats point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract

DALLAS — The 76ers are signing Delaware Blue Coats point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract, sources confirm.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists in 16 games this season with the Sixers’ G League affiliate. The 26-year-old has averaged 2.4 points, 1.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 34 career NBA games with the Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors, the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

Twenty-five of those games came last season as a Raptors two-way player under current Sixers coach Nick Nurse. Dowlin, a Maryland native, was a standout at Rhode Island from 2016 to 2020, garnering third-team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a senior.

This move comes after the Sixers waived Kenneth Lofton Jr. from his two-way deal Friday night.

The center averaged 1.0 point and 1.5 rebounds in two appearances with the Sixers after signing with the team on Dec. 23. He got most of his action with the Blue Coats, averaging 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.1 blocks in 10 games.

NBA teams have a maximum of three two-way players on the roster in addition to 15 standard contracts. Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith are the Sixers’ other two-way players. The Sixers have two available standard contracts after not signing Darius Bazley to a second 10-day deal.