JJ Redick blasts former Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘There’s never accountability with that guy’

The Milwaukee Bucks are now 3-7 since Doc Rivers became the head coach.

Rivers joined the Bucks after starting the season on ESPN’s lead announcing team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke, and replaced Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee on Jan. 24. Asked about that slow start at All-Star Weekend, Rivers said Saturday that he originally wanted to wait until after the All-Star break to take over. He told reporters Saturday that taking over the team ahead of their toughest road trip of the year was “not the smartest decision.”

JJ Redick played for Rivers as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons and took over his role at ESPN, including his spot on the primary broadcast team for the NBA Finals. But that hasn’t stopped Redick from becoming fed up with his former coach’s excuses. He shared that frustration Tuesday on First Take.

“I’ve seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard,” Redick said. “It’s hard, we get it. Just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. We get it. But it’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus.”

Reddick’s comments came on the heels of the Bucks’ disappointing 113-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, an undermanned team near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Rivers also told ClutchPoints during All-Star weekend that he advised the Clippers to acquire James Harden from the Sixers, who had just fired Rivers in the offseason.

“They lose to Memphis,” Redick said. “Oh, it’s his players’ fault — Memphis was playing G-League guys and two-way guys. And then you look at his quotes over the weekend and now he wants to take credit for the James Harden trade to the Clippers working out? He wants credit for that? There’s just never accountability with that guy. There’s never accountability.”

Rivers and the Bucks will be in town this weekend when they visit the Sixers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.