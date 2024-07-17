Shaya Bryant, Joe’s daughter and Kobe’s sister, shares her thoughts on her family’s tragedy

Shaya Bryant, the younger of Joe Bryant’s daughters and Kobe Bryant’s sisters, shared her remembrances of her father and brother in an email Tuesday night to The Inquirer. Here is that note in full:

The world said goodbye to an extraordinary man on Monday, July 15 — a father who embodied kindness, love, and strength. My dad was my rock, teaching me the meaning of unconditional love. His presence filled every room with joy; his warm embraces and wise words were constants in our lives. He was a gentle giant, a role model of fatherhood and grandfatherhood.

He and my mom celebrated 50 years of marriage, a testament to their unwavering love and support for each other. My dad prioritized family above all else, fiercely loving us and shielding us from any pain. His legacy is one of protection, inspiration, and unwavering strength. To me, he was not just Joe “Jelly Bean” Bryant but the greatest dad imaginable. I am proud to carry forward his values of integrity, compassion, and putting family first.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Joe and Kobe Bryant were once inseparable. Their deaths bring their bittersweet story to a sad end.

Though I will miss him dearly, I find solace in knowing he’s reunited with my brother, finding peace in a heavenly game of basketball.

Forever in my heart.

Shaya Bryant

Editor’s note: Mike Sielski is the author of the book “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality,” published in 2022 by St. Martin’s Press.