It doesn’t mean that Simmons is a lousy player or ought to be traded. It means neither of those things. It means Simmons, as good as he is now, will never be the player he has the potential to be, and the Sixers will never be the team they have the potential to be, unless he makes a good-faith effort to grow this aspect of his game. Embiid, to his credit, recognizes as much and has pushed Simmons to be braver about shooting the ball. He has done this before, and he’s doing it again now, and the last thing Simmons ought to do is bristle at Embiid’s comments. He asked for this. He gave Embiid the right and the freedom to talk this way.