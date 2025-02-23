Joel Embiid was benched for the entire fourth quarter with the game on the line. Can the former MVP get right?

Joel Embiid remained on the 76ers’ bench with the game on the line because Guerschon Yabusele was a more impactful option.

One has to wonder if this was an embarrassing moment for the 7-foot-2 center who was the NBA’s most dominant player that past two seasons.

Yet on this night, Embiid had nothing left in his legs and was easy prey against the tanking Brooklyn Nets.

The 30-year-old, who’s been hampered by an ailing left knee all season, had a tough time moving around, especially on the defensive end. That led to the Nets post players scoring on him at will.

The 2023 MVP and seven-time All-Star also struggled to make shots, scoring 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

So, in the fourth quarter, Sixers coach Nick Nurse had a decision to make: Bring the team’s franchise player back into the game or ride Yabusele for the entire quarter. Nurse opted to do the latter in what turned out to be a 105-103 setback at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Well, that group was just playing so well together and had a good feel for the game at that point, and just wanted to let them roll with it,” Nurse said.

This comes two days after a dejected Embiid said he needs to “fix the problem” in his left knee to return to his All-Star form. Unlike that night, when he scored 15 points on 3-for-9 shooting against the Boston Celtics, he declined Saturday to speak to the media.

Despite having a huge size advantage in both games, Embiid positioned himself in the perimeter in both games.

He attempted six three-pointers on Saturday, missing all of them after going 0-for-2 from deep against the Celtics.

“You know he’s feeling pretty decent when he’s driving the ball, playing inside a little bit, protecting the rim a little bit,” Nurse said. “And you know he’s not feeling very decent if he’s playing on the perimeter or the opposite of those things.

“He’s giving us what he can. Obviously, he’s not himself. We all know that he’s not certainly the guy we’re used to seeing playing at a super high level. I commend him for giving us what he can.”

But one has to wonder how much longer will Embiid continue to play this season.

Saturday marked just his 19th game of a disappointing season.

His averages of 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds are the fourth and second lowest, respectively, in his nine NBA seasons. He’s also shooting career lows from the field (44.4%) and on three-pointers (29.9%).

Paul George, who has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career, was asked if there’s anything from his experience to pass along to help Embiid.

“Drugs helped me,” said the Sixers forward, who’s receiving injections to play with various ailments. “That’s what’s kind of getting me over the hump.”

“But I mean, I get it, especially for how big he is, the size he is, and how he plays. I know it takes a toll on him. I think the best thing for it is reps. Once your body is conditioned, you build a callus for, you know, that constant beating and pounding. So that was the best thing for me, was just kind of playing through it.”