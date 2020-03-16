Note: Wilt spent the first five-and a-half seasons of his career with the Warriors before being traded to the Sixers on Jan. 15, 1965, when he was 28. ... Erving was in the ABA for five seasons before the Sixers acquired him from the Nets on June 17, 1976. He was 26 when he arrived in Philadelphia. ... Ben Simmons’ average after 202 games was 16.2 points per game. ... Hal Greer, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, averaged 14.7 points in his first 202 games when the team was located in Syracuse.