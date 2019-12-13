All week, Embiid’s most ardent defenders had cursed the clamor. They rolled their eyes at the blistering critiques that Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal had delivered on national television. They smirked at the commiseration they sensed from the less enlightened sections of the fan base. What we have here, they said, is a couple of attention-starved men tossing chum to a city that had always been too old school to recognize new age greatness. They pointed to his stat line: 22 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game. They pointed to the on/off splits that yet again portrayed him as one of the most impactful defensive players in the league. They pointed to all of the unfriendly variables in play around him: the presence of a point guard who also makes his living in the paint, the lack of three-point shooting throughout the starting five, the poor spacing, the frequent double teams. Embiid, they said, was the least of the Sixers problems.