BOSTON -- The Joel Embiid that an increasingly vocal contingent of critics want to see was the guy running down the court with a minute left in the first half. One moment, he was out in front in transition, his long, loping strides carrying him into the paint as Enes Kanter backpedaled between him and the basket. The next, he had Kanter buried, driving his shoulder into the Celtics big man to knock him backwards under the rim, then whirling around to seal him off on his rear. Tobias Harris recognized it, got him the ball, and then watched as Embiid tossed an easy baby hook into the bucket to pull the Sixers to within four.
All week, Embiid’s most ardent defenders had cursed the clamor. They rolled their eyes at the blistering critiques that Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal had delivered on national television. They smirked at the commiseration they sensed from the less enlightened sections of the fan base. What we have here, they said, is a couple of attention-starved men tossing chum to a city that had always been too old school to recognize new age greatness. They pointed to his stat line: 22 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game. They pointed to the on/off splits that yet again portrayed him as one of the most impactful defensive players in the league. They pointed to all of the unfriendly variables in play around him: the presence of a point guard who also makes his living in the paint, the lack of three-point shooting throughout the starting five, the poor spacing, the frequent double teams. Embiid, they said, was the least of the Sixers problems.
And while this may have been true, it also completely missed the point. The question isn’t whether Joel Embiid is a good basketball player. It isn’t whether he is the best defensive center in the league. No, the question that could very well determine the Sixers’ championship fate is whether Embiid can enter that rarified realm of truly great scorers whose presence on the offensive end of the court is the sort of factor that opponents simply cannot combat.
That’s exactly the sort of player that Embiid was throughout the Sixers’ 115-109 win over the Celtics at T.D. Garden on Thursday night. For four quarters, he battered Boston’s unimposing rotation of bigs, marking the paint as his territory with the exact brand of focused aggression that his critics have longed to see. Eight of the 12 buckets that he made came at the rim. Sixteen of his game-high 38 points came in the fourth quarter, including a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the top of the arc that gave the Sixers a 100-92 lead and put the Sixers on the ropes with 4:05 left. By the end of the night, the Sixers had outscored the Celtics by 21 points when Embiid was on the court, and had been outscored by 15 when he was off of it.
Here’s the bottom line: on the nights that Joel Embiid plays up to his potential, all of the other concerns about this Sixers roster become a lot less relevant. The shooting, the spacing, the odd-fitting parts: Embiid has the physical capabilities to mute them all. If he ever reaches his ceiling, the Sixers are a championship-caliber team regardless of who they put around him.
Those are the expectations, and anybody who sets them lower is guilty of underestimating the big man. The criticism of Embiid doesn’t reflect a lack of appreciation on the part of the beholder. Exactly the opposite. The criticism stems from a belief that Embiid has it within him to become one of the most dominant players in the history of the game.
On Thursday night, it did not matter what defensive look the Celtics threw at him. Early in the fourth quarter, he had a double team to his front and simply elevated above it and dropped a hook shot over the outstretched hands of the defenders. His final line: 38 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two turnovers.
"Maybe they’re right,” Embiid said prior to Thursday’s game. . “I do think they’re right. I need to be more aggressive, just look to impose myself, just look to dominate. ... I think the whole season I haven’t done that, and you can see the way it’s affected my efficiency and my stats, so I guess I need to go back to having fun and just dominate. But I get what they’re saying, and I think they’re right. I’ve got to make a change.”
Later that night, he did exactly that. And after he did, there was no need to question what was wrong with the Sixers. There was no opportunity to wonder whether they had the components of an NBA Finals team. All that mattered was that they had Embiid.