These are the questions that he should be asking himself after a performance like Monday night’s. They say that you can’t stop the greatest players, that you can only hope to contain them. But in a 101-96 loss to the Raptors, Embiid was stopped about as thoroughly as can happen: 0-for-3 from the foul line, 0-for-4 from three-point range, 0-for-11 from the field. Four turnovers. Five personal fouls. A big fat zero in the points column.