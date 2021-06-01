The 76ers have been through the gauntlet when it comes to playing without Joel Embiid and/or preparing for games without knowing his status.

So why would the biggest game to date in the postseason be any different?

Embiid is doubtful to play Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Sixers’ first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center. Philly has a three-games-to-one advantage and can close out the series with a victory.

Embiid exited with right knee soreness late in the first quarter of Monday’s 122-114 Game 4 loss to the Wizards. He had an MRI on Tuesday and is expected to undergo further evaluation Wednesday.

George Hill (left knee contusion) and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) are both listed as probable.

Taking advantage of Embiid’s absence, the Wizards avoided a first-round sweep. Now, the Sixers will try to closeout the series in front of a full-capacity crowd at their home arena.

If so, they will face the winner of the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks series in the second round. The Hawks take a commanding three-games-to-one advantage into Wednesday’s Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. The second-round series will begin on Sunday if both first-rounders are clinched in six games or fewer. If not, the second-rounder will begin on June 8.