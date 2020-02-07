Those two points are difficult to reconcile, especially when you prod Embiid about the way in which he feels limited on the court. One of the more memorable scenes since his return was the grimace that seared across his face after taking contact to his hand in the loss to the Heat. Anybody who knows anything about the mind-body connection knows the psychological scarring that occurs from such an incidence. No amount of mental toughness can overcome our natural instinct toward self-preservation, and Embiid acknowledged that he at times feels reluctant to use the face-up, pump-fake up-and-under that he often deploys to draw contact and get to the foul line.