Joel Embiid will miss at least the next two 76ers games with a left mid-foot sprain, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Embiid’s absence is another blow to an injury-riddled Sixers team — and takes significant sizzle out of Tuesday’s highly anticipated matchup against the Brooklyn Nets in what is expected to be Ben Simmons’ first time playing in front of a Philly crowd since his holdout and trade last season.

The injury occurred late in Saturday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he tripped over the falling body of teammate Georges Niang. Embiid stayed in the game, but said during his news conference more than an hour after its conclusion that he was feeling pain. The team said Embiid will be reevaluated in the coming days.

The Sixers are already without star guards James Harden (foot tendon strain) and Tyrese Maxey (foot fracture). Starting forward Tobias Harris also missed the past two games with hip soreness, but practiced Monday and expressed optimism about being able to play Tuesday. Backup swingman Furkan Korkmaz has also missed the past three games with knee swelling, while defensive wing Matisse Thybulle has been limited to nine total minutes the past two games because of a tweaked ankle and guard De’Anthony Melton has been dealing with a back issue in recent days.

“Everybody’s going down right now,” coach Doc Rivers said following practice. “Right now around here, if somebody goes down, you get really scared.”

Embiid, the MVP runner-up the past two seasons, is averaging 32.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocks in 12 games. He has already missed four games with the flu and to rest his knee, and came into the season lacking conditioning because of plantar fasciitis in the lead-up to training camp.

Without Embiid, the Sixers will be small at center with a combination of P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell.

“We’ve just got to play,” Rivers said. “We’ve worked [Monday] on a lot of movement stuff offensively. … We’ll just figure it out and go at it.”