Following the healthiest season of Joel Embiid’s career, one in which he set career marks in games played (68) and minutes per game (33.8), the injury bug has suddenly decided to feast the 76ers star.

First, it was a torn thumb ligament in his shooting hand against Toronto, which left him looking like a lesser player for a few games. And then, just as he appeared to turn the corner with another dominant performance in a series-clinching blowout in Game 6, Embiid was elbowed in the face by Pascal Siakam, fracturing his right orbital and giving him a mild concussion.

That leaves the Sixers in what had become a familiar position prior to this season: playing without their MVP finalist and anchor on both ends of the floor. Embiid’s career started with two lost seasons because of foot surgery, and in the six seasons since, Embiid has missed more than a season’s worth of games (84 total) with 10 separate injuries — and that’s not counting the nine he missed earlier this year for COVID-19.

What is the Sixers’ record without Embiid?

According to StatMuse, the Sixers are just 6-8 without Embiid this season, while they were 45-23 with the big man. However, the Sixers were able to win their only game against the Heat without Embiid (a 113-106 win in late March that also saw the team without James Harden). Overall, the Sixers and Heat split their season series, 2-2.

What injuries have caused Embiid to miss the most time?

Let’s take an injury-by-injury look at all the different bumps, bruises and — in many cases — worse that have kept Embiid off the floor during his time with the Sixers…

