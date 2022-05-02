The Sixers will begin the second round NBA playoff series against the top seeded Miami Heat on Monday night, but most of the attention remains on Joel Embiid’s eye.

Game 1 begins at 7:30 p.m. tonight at FTX Arena in Miami, but Embiid didn’t travel with the team due to an orbital fracture near his right eye and a concussion he suffered in the team’s Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors. While the team hasn’t offered a timeline for his return, ESPN reports there is some optimism he could be back on the court as soon as Game 3 or Game 4.

Of course, the series could be nearly over by then if James Harden and his perfect Philly beard doesn’t pick up the slack. As Inquirer Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey pointed out in a recent piece, Harden has appeared a step slow on the court and is shooting career lows from the field and on three-pointers this season.

The series also features the Philly return of Jimmy Butler, who played for the Sixers in the 2018-19 season before being sent to Miami in a sign-and-trade that earned them Josh Richardson, who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is dealing with some soreness in his right knee, but has said he expects to play tonight. He’s listed as questionable, while All-Star point guard and Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry will miss Game 1 with a hamstring injury.

Tonight’s game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which only had TV rights through the first round of the playoffs. It will air exclusively on TNT, which is available on a host of streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. But if you happen to be a FuboTV subscriber, you’re out of luck — despite being a sports-focused cord-cutting option, the streaming service lost TNT and TBS back in 2020 and hasn’t yet agreed to a new carriage deal with WarnerMedia.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Game 1 between the Sixers and the Heat:

Sixers vs Heat Game 1: Eastern Conference semifinals

When: Monday, May 2

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, Fla.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: TNT (Spero Dedes, Grant Hill, Chris Haynes)

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic (Tom McGinnis)

Streaming: TNT app (requires cable authentication), Sling TV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV (all require a subscription)

Media coverage

Staff writers Keith Pompey and Gina Mizell will be covering all the action on Gameday Live. Complete coverage of the game and series can be found at Inquirer.com/Sixers.

In the latest edition of the Locked on Sixers podcast, Pompey 97.5 The Fanatic’s Devon Givens over a full preview of tonight’s game and the entire series against the Heat.

TNT’s NBA Pre-game Show will start at 7 p.m., hosted by Ernie Johnson and featuring Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and former Sixers great Charles Barkley. The crew will also return at halftime and for a special playoff edition of Inside the NBA following Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

On NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sixers Pregame Live starts at 7 p.m., hosted by Amy Fadool alongside Jim Lynam and Marc Jackson. The three will return for Sixers Postgame Live following the game. Sixers Outsiders will follow, featuring 97.5 The Fanatic’s Tyrone Johnson and Krystle Rich.

Sixers-Heat playoff schedule

Here’s the full Eastern Conference semifinal playoff schedule between the top seeded Heat and the Sixers, with some start times yet to be determined:

Game 1: Monday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., in Miami (TNT)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 7:30 p.m., in Miami (TNT)

Game 3: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., in Philadelphia (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 8 p.m., in Philadelphia

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10, in Miami (TNT)*

Game 6: Thursday, May 12, in Philadelphia (ESPN)*

Game 7: Sunday, May 15, in Miami*

* - if necessary