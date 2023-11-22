Sixers’ Joel Embiid will sit out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with left hip soreness

MINNEAPOLIS — Joel Embiid will miss the 76ers’ game at the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night with left hip soreness, the team announced.

It is the first game Embiid will miss this season. The Sixers (10-4) are on the second night of a back-to-back set, and are coming off an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night. Embiid played 41 minutes against Cleveland, while Tyrese Maxey (47 minutes), Tobias Harris (43) and De’Anthony Melton (41) also shouldered a heavy workload.

Last week, Embiid was listed as questionable for three consecutive games — including both contests of a home back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics — with the same hip issue, but did not miss any action. He said in the immediate aftermath, though, that he was not moving as well on the court.

Embiid entered Wednesday as the NBA’s leading scorer (31.9 points per game) while also averaging 11.3 rebounds, a career-best 6.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.

Without Embiid, the Sixers will likely turn to Paul Reed and Mo Bamba to match up against the Timberwolves’ big lineup featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum are small-ball center options.

Following Wednesday’s game, the Sixers next play Saturday afternoon at the Oklahoma City Thunder.