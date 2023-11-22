Former Sixer Georges Niang appreciative in return to Philly: “It felt like home while I was here”

Georges Niang rose from the opponent’s bench less than three minutes into Tuesday’s matchup between the 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, a quick substitution when teammate Evan Mobley picked up two fouls.

And as the former Sixers forward checked into the game, Niang received a subtle yet poignant welcome back when public-address announcer Matt Cord wove in a “bang, bang” while announcing his name.

From there, Niang looked quite comfortable on his former home floor at the Wells Fargo Center, where he played for the Sixers the previous two seasons. He tied his season high with 12 points and added seven rebounds in the Cavaliers’ wild 122-119 overtime win. And in between, several interactions with teammates, staff and fans reminded Niang why he will always feel a professional and personal bond with Philly.

“It felt like home while I was here,” Niang said. “It’s a place that I’ll always enjoy coming back to. … It jolted me into the next part of my career. So I’m super thankful for the organization, the fans, the people, staff. It was an amazing place to be.”

Niang began Tuesday’s outing by pulling down four first-quarter rebounds. He hit three floaters, a deliberate counter to the expectation the Sixers would run him off the three-point arc. And he banged home two of his four three-point attempts, including one late in the second quarter that gave Cleveland a 60-49 lead.

In between the intense on-court moments, Niang left De’Anthony Melton smiling while chatting during free throws. He dapped up Joel Embiid coming out of a timeout, and playfully talked trash to Tobias Harris while re-entering the floor for the second quarter. After the game, Niang moved through teammates and staffers for hugs and handshakes and conversations, then hopped into the stands to visit with friends and fans.

“You spend so much time with people, it’s like you’re family,” Niang said.

It was also the first time since last spring that Niang saw many of those familiar faces in person, after the Sixers’ coaching change and Niang’s departure in free agency.

Niang said he was open to returning to Philly after he averaged 8.2 points per game on 40.2% three-point shooting over the two best statistical seasons of his eight-year career. He also became a fan and locker-room favorite because of his fiery yet gregarious personality. Yet he called that free-agency process “musical chairs” and alluded to the Sixers’ James Harden saga by saying, “They had things they needed to figure out, clearly. … I don’t take it [personally].”

With the Cavaliers, meanwhile, Niang was drawn to the contract offer (three years, $26 million) and that the team desired his outside shooting. It also offered him the opportunity to reunite with former Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, whom he calls “one of my closer friends in the NBA,” and to play with the young core of Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

“There’s a big window for us to be successful for a while,” Niang said.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff referenced Niang’s “spirit” before and after Tuesday’s game. The coach added he was not concerned about Niang’s early-season shooting slump, which Niang said he has begun to snap out of with sharper timing and understanding where to be on the court with new teammates. Bickerstaff also appreciates Niang’s ability to play in the two-man game and quickly read the court, which “helps our offense tick a little bit faster.” The coach also values Niang’s playoff and crunch-time experience with the Sixers and Jazz.

“He did some things tonight where, in pressure situations, he beat his man, got to the paint, made a couple [of] floaters,” Bickerstaff said. " … He enjoys playing in these competitive moments, and I’m sure he enjoyed getting this win coming back here.”

Niang, meanwhile, was complimentary of the Sixers’ 10-4 start. He is “not one bit” surprised by Tyrese Maxey’s ascension, calling him “Philly’s golden child” after consistently advocating for the point guard when they were teammates. He praised the progress of younger players such as Paul Reed and Jaden Springer. And he watched from afar as the team navigated another disgruntled star player’s trade demand, after going through the Ben Simmons situation his first season in Philly.

“They figured it out pretty quick,” Niang said of the Harden conundrum. “There wasn’t really much nonsense that went on. … I think, the second time around, they probably handled it better than they wanted to handle it the first time. When stuff like that happens, you don’t wonder what it’s like in that organization, because it’s just uncomfortable for everybody.

“So you can be happy for them that they figured it out, or I can be [ticked] that they’re not sulking in turmoil [chuckles].”

About an hour before Tuesday’s tipoff, Niang was unsure of the reception he would receive from the home crowd. He hoped they would “keep the heckling to a minimum” then corrected himself to note “it wouldn’t be Philly if they did.”

But then came the “bang, bang” — and the crowd’s cheers in response — which Niang called “a really cool moment.”

“I’ve seen the other side of that,” Niang said, “when guys have come in that have played here before, they get the opposite treatment. I’m super thankful that they welcomed me back.”