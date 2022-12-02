MEMPHIS — As James Harden targets a Monday return date, how he will coexist with Joel Embiid remains a big 76ers story line. What effect Harden’s presence will have on the team’s improved defense and ball movement also figures to be a large point of focus.

Yet Embiid doesn’t anticipate the Sixers having an issue reintegrating the All-NBA guard. But before Harden’s injury, the Sixers played with poor pace and failed to find the open man when their two stars shared the court. Their defensive switching, which was a necessity because of Harden’s shortcomings, also didn’t work as seamlessly.

The Sixers have since changed their strategy and made drastic defensive improvements. They currently rank second in the league in scoring defense (106.1 points per game) and third in defensive rating (108.7) — in large part because De’Anthony Melton and Matisse Thybulle have split a chunk of Harden’s minutes.

The defense is expected to take a step back when Harden returns from a strained right foot tendon against the Houston Rockets.

“We are not switching,” Embiid said of Harden’s return. “Obviously, we have a system in place. I think at the beginning of the year, the mistake we made was we tried to go one through five [switches] a lot.”

That approach left defenders out of place and opened looks for opponents. It also took Embiid, a solid rim protector, away from the basket.

Embiid said he doesn’t know how the Sixers’ game plan will change once Harden returns.

“But what I know for a fact is that we are going to keep doing what brought us to the point,” Embiid said, “where we are a top three defense in the league. But it’s going to be fine. And I think this year he’s been good at that end, so I don’t think he’s going to have any problem or any adjustments.”

Embiid said several times that he doesn’t know when Harden will return even after news broke that he’s expected to play Monday. But the center did say that he’s excited for Harden to take the court.

Embiid and Harden were the best pick-and-roll tandem in the NBA last season, but didn’t fully mix in their six games together this year. Part of that is rooted in the fact that Harden is ball-dominant and thrives in isolation plays, while Embiid is at his best when the Sixers play through him.

As a result, Embiid has mostly been out of sync while playing alongside Harden this season. In eight games without Harden, Embiid is averaging 34.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks. He also averaged 20.9 shot attempts. With Harden, Embiid averaged 27.2 points and 18.2 shots.

“Like I always say, obviously, what people don’t understand is when anybody’s hurt, new opportunities open up for everyone else,” Embiid said. “Everybody else gets to take more shots. … But when you’ve got someone like him, he’s such a good playmaker, you’ve got to put the ball in his hands.

“So I think it’s all about managing it.”

Embiid also realizes the Sixers have been playing at a good pace. He wants to maintain that and continue to attack in transition. He intends to remain aggressive when Harden returns, looking for the ball and making plays for teammates and himself.

“I think part of the ball moving on offense, it’s kind of like a lot on my shoulders,” Embiid said, “because we play a lot out of delay. So it’s really on me to make sure that the offense keeps moving, especially with us playing side to side.

“Like I said, [Harden’s return is] all going to be fun. … We need a lot of help. You know, he’s one of our best players. And he’s so freaking good. So anything we can get at this point, we will get it.”