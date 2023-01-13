Sixers vs. Oklahoma City takeaways: Backcourt defensive woes, Joel Embiid’s foul trouble, and Thunder’s intensity

The 76ers’ backcourt was a defensive liability.

Joel Embiid’s foul trouble was also a killer. And the Oklahoma City Thunder play hard.

These three things stood out during Thursday night’s 133-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center.

Defensive shortcomings

The Sixers’ starting backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden is known for offensive production — not lockdown defense. And the Thunder (19-23) took full advantage of that, leading folks to wonder how long the Sixer duo can remain paired together.

OKC players did whatever they wanted, burying threes and scoring in transition.

The Thunder shot 51.2% from the field while making 14 of 32 three-pointers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 37 points on 10-for-16 shooting and went 16-for-16 from the foul line.

But the Thunders’ offensive explosion was similar to what teams routinely did to the Sixers at the start of the season before injuries led to them adjusting their starting line.

The Sixers benefitted defensively when at least one of the two guards was sidelined. De’Anthony Melton thrived in the starting lineup as a three-and-D amid the injuries.

As a result, the Sixers defense ascended to one of the best in the league with Melton and/or guard Matisse Thybulle in the lineup. There were times when Melton would start in place of Harden or Maxey. Recently, he started alongside both of them.

However, Thursday marked the Sixers second straight games and eighth overall with their season-opening starting lineup of Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid, Maxey and Harden intact. They dropped to 3-5 with that lineup.

Coach Doc Rivers isn’t buying it.

“We were bad defensively,” The Sixers coach said. “That has nothing to do with the five that started the game. That had to do with everybody on the floor.”

But on this night, the Sixers struggled in a lot of defensive areas, including dribble penetration.

“Keeping the ball in front of us,” Harden said. “They made some shots early., which kind of messed us up a little bit. We never got a grip on the game to where we figured out what they were doing.”

Embiid’s foul trouble

While the Sixers defense were their Achilles’ Heel, Embiid’s foul trouble knocked them on their butt.

Embiid subbed into the game with 7 minutes, 26 seconds left in the second quarter. However, he left 26 seconds later after picking up his third foul. He didn’t return for the rest of the half.

The Sixers trailed 45-41 when he left the game. With him on the bench, the Thunder (19-23) extended their lead to 15 points with 1 minute, 17 seconds remaining in the half.

Tough Thunder

Oklahoma City puts you in mind of the Sixers during The Process, just with more talent. Like Brett Brown’s teams, the Thunder play hard.

Oklahoma City outhustled the Sixers, who appeared too relaxed in the beginning.

“Be the aggressors,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of the Thunder’s mindset. “Play together on both ends of the floor. I think when we do that we give ourselves a good chance… I think that’s why we won by that margin, but we did enough to win despite the shortcomings.”

Best and Worst Awards

Best performance: This goes to Gilgeous-Alexander on a night he was torching Sixers defenders.

Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I had to give it to Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers reserve guard blocked a shot and recorded a steal. However, he finished minus-27 and committed three fouls in 10 minutes, 52 seconds of action.

Worst statistic: I had to give this to Harden’s seven turnovers.

Best statistic: This goes to the Thunder shooting 31 of 33 from the foul line.

Worst of the Worst: This was the Sixers’ worst home loss of the season and the most points they surrendered in any game.