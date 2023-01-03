There’s no room service available or frequent flier miles, but home is looking good for the 76ers.

And for the most part, the Sixers are looking good there, too.

Shaking off jet lag from their four-game road trip, the Sixers returned to the Wells Fargo Center Monday and held off the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-111.

This was the same Pelicans squad that defeated them by 11 points Friday night in the Big Easy. But the reversal of fortunes three days later wasn’t that all surprising considering where the game was played.

Monday’s victory improved the Sixers to 22-14 and extended their home winning streak to a league-best 10 games. Their last home setback was a three-point decision to Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 19. The Sixers are beating opponents by an average of 11 points during the win streak. This victory improved them to 15-5 at The Center.

» READ MORE: Pelicans coach Willie Green fondly remembers his time with the Sixers and Doc Rivers

On this night, Joel Embiid finished with 42 points, 11 rebounds and five assists after being listed as questionable before the game with lower-back soreness. However, he had a brief scare with 3 minutes, 26 seconds remaining. After falling to the court underneath the Pelicans basket, Embiid had to be helped up by teammates. He walked gingerly to the huddle during a timeout, briefly leaning on teammate James Harden to support his weight. Embiid was able to remain in the game.

Meanwhile, Harden added 27 points and eight assists after having the night off in Saturday’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tyrese Maxey had 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his second game back after being sidelined with fractured left foot. Maxey missed 18 games with the injury before returning Friday night. He had the night off Saturday before playing Monday. Maxey, who’s on a minutes restriction, came off the bench in both games. Georges Niang added 15 points while making 5 of 9 shots - all three-pointers.

For the Pelicans (23-14), C.J. McCollum finished with 26 points while making 5 of 8 three-pointers after making 11 threes and scoring 42 points versus the Sixers on Friday.

New Orleans power forward Zion Williamson (26 points) suffered a game-ending right hamstring strain in the second half.

Embiid’s game

Embiid arrived at the arena early to do some shooting drills to test out his sore back around two hours before the game. The All-Star, who suffered the soreness on Saturday, also participated in his normal shooting drills around 40 minutes before tip-off.

He didn’t resemble someone that was close to a game-time decision on the court, especially not early. Embiid scored 13 first-quarter points on 4-for-5 shooting to go with six rebounds and two assists.

After scoring five points in the second quarter, Embiid carried the Sixers in the third quarter. He scored 15 points in the quarter while attempting 13 of his team’s 21 shots, making six.

Embiid added nine points in the fourth quarter with four coming after his fourth-quarter scare.

Maxey playing through rust

The third-year guard still has a ways to go in regards to shaking off the rust.

As expected, Maxey’s timing was off playing in his second games after being sidelined for over a month. His shot was flat, as Maxey missed several shots he would normally make. It’s obvious that it’s going to take him several games to get his legs under him. However, he did hit a three-pointer that gave the Sixers a 92-89 lead with 9 minutes, 26 seconds left. Then he added a layup that put them up 96-91 with 7:40 remaining.

Cutting down turnovers

Before the game, Sixers coach Doc Rivers talked about wanting to do a better a job of handing the ball. That’s because they committed 19 turnovers that led to 30 points against the Pelicans Friday. Well they did a much better job this time around. committing nine that turned into nine points for New Orleans.

The Sixers did a better job of handling the ball. They only had 10 turnovers, which led to nine points.

Up next

The Sixers will entertain the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Pacers took a three-game winning streak and 20-17 record into Monday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Sixers hold a 1-0 series advantage over Indiana, prevailing, 120-106, on Oct. 24. It was their first win of the season after opening with losses to the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.