Joel Embiid takes aim at critics questioning knee injury: ‘I’ve done way too much for this city’

Joel Embiid has received a lot of backlash for failing to play for the 76ers this season.

As someone who keeps up with news and social media, Embiid is fully aware that his character has been questioned for resting to manage a left knee injury months after he played for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

The 2023 Most Valuable Player spoke about that after Friday’s practice. And as Embiid sees it, no one has the right to criticize him for being sidelined after all of the injuries he played through in the past.

“From what I can tell you, I’ve broken my face twice,” Embiid said. “I came back early with the risk of losing my vision. I had broken fingers. I still came back. So I’m not going to sit here … when I see people saying he doesn’t want to play. I’ve been through way too much. I’ve done way too much for this city and putting myself at risk for people to be saying that. So I don’t think it’s [expletive].”

Then Embiid specifically turned his attention to Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who wrote a piece stating that Embiid disrespects the Sixers, the game, its greats, and himself. Hayes added that Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, who have been critical of Embiid, had the right to question him for not playing. Hayes also wrote a column stating that the Sixers should give fans refunds for games Embiid misses.

“Like, that dude, he’s not here, Marcus, whatever his name is,” Embiid continued. “I’ve done way too much for this [expletive] city to be treated like this. So I’ve done way too [expletive] much. But like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying and I’m not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m gonna be here pretty soon.”

Embiid will remain sidelined when the Sixers (1-3) face the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Afterward, they embark on a three-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns (Monday), Los Angeles Clippers (Wednesday) and the Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 8). The seven-time All-Star called his return “unpredictable” and wouldn’t give a specific date. But he noted that it’s tough to sit and watch his teammates struggle without him.

“I think everybody who knows me knows that I would love to be out there every single game,” Embiid said. “It’s just unfortunate that some of them are not as lucky as others to be part of every single game. I wish that wasn’t the case, but it’s not for a lack of trying. Like I said, mentally, you can play, but still trying to get yourself mentally right to push, but like I said, everything is trending the right way.”

The 30-year-old had surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He returned with seven games remaining in the regular season. Embiid was hampered by the knee in the opening-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. Still, he opted to play for Team USA in the Olympics, where he won a gold medal instead of resting his knee.

“When you get a chance to compete for a gold medal for the U.S. and representing your country, you can’t pass that up,” Embiid said. “I don’t care what anybody says. That’s just something you can’t pass up. It felt good to win. It felt good to be part of the experience.

“I knew going in, I wasn’t needed to do what I do with my team, carry the load. Honestly, I did nothing. I basically was [just] being there. I had my little moment. We all did.”

Embiid averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 block in 16.8 minutes while starting five of six games during the Olympics. While LeBron James and Stephen Curry led the way, his role was to grab rebounds, set screens, roll to the basket and play defense.

“I never put myself at risk of something happening,” he said. “That was the easiest load I ever had in my life. Like I said, it was a great experience and having the chance to win something. I know it doesn’t mean anything to Americans, but winning a gold medal means a lot to me, and that was special.”

Even though Embiid said the workload was easy, there was some speculation that he had a setback during the Olympic Games, causing him to miss the entire preseason and at least the first four games.

Embiid didn’t start participating in five-on-five scrimmages until a few days ago. And Friday marked the first time that he was a full participant in practice. Amid reports of knee swelling during training camp, Embiid denied having any setbacks that led to being sidelined.

“No,” he said. " I just think I had surgery in February on whatever that was and I did come back early to fight for the team and to play and try to give us a chance and, unfortunately, we lost. I had time to recover.



“I’ve really still been managing since the last surgery. Just managing and trying to figure out the best approach, but I feel pretty good. I started doing some live stuff. So it feels pretty good so I should be back pretty soon.”

Embiid said he is being held back by a lack of comfort and trust in his knee. He said he wants to be at his best and doesn’t want to be in a situation where he’s afraid to make a move.

“In the past, it was easy,” Embiid said. “But for some reason, this one, it’s like mentally, just trusting yourself, trusting your body. And I think that’s really what I’m dealing with.”