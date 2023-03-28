Joel Embiid just ended the MVP conversation by sitting against Nikola Jokic. And that’s fine.

Let’s make one thing clear. None of what you are about to read is meant to suggest that Joel Embiid just sacrificed himself in order to save mankind with his decision to sit one out against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

That said, we should at least offer the big man a nod of appreciation for ending this year’s NBA MVP debate before it could completely destroy polite society. The real heroes are the consensus builders, and Embiid has somehow found a way to leave everybody better off. He and the Sixers get a chance to focus on the postseason. Everybody else gets a brain that is no longer soup.

That first part is what matters.

It would be easy to look at Embiid’s absence on Monday night as a form of capitulation. That’s certainly how Nuggets fans viewed it. After the news broke that Embiid would not be suiting up against his chief rival for this year’s MVP trophy, somebody in Denver printed up fake Missing Person posters and distributed them throughout Ball Arena.

And, hey, they have a point. This was Embiid’s chance to remind voters that, regardless of Jokic’s gaudy stat line, he is the big man you most want on your side if your objective is winning a basketball game. Instead, Jokic turned in a triple double, the Sixers lost their fourth out of five, and Embiid watched it all from the bench.

You can argue that none of that should matter. Embiid’s statistical case for MVP is stronger than it ever has been. His scoring average of 33.3 points per game isn’t just the best in the NBA this season. It’s historic. Only 10 players have ever reached that threshold. Only three have done it in the last 35 years: James Harden, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. It’s also 8.4 points higher than Jokic’s average, a gap that is nearly big enough to nullify Jokic’s +5.8 advantage in assists. After factoring in the eye test, and the huge edge that Embiid’s defensive impact provides, Jokic’s MVP resume relies mostly on semantics. That is, defining “value” as whatever it is that Jokic provides.

Of course, the MVP is first and foremost a semantic award, and MVP voters have already decided that a season like Jokic’s is more worthy of the name than a season like Embiid’s. Anybody who considered Jokic the MVP of the last two seasons will be hard-pressed to decide otherwise this year. His numbers are the same, his efficiency is better, and his team has the best record in the Western Conference.

Embiid’s best chance to prove himself was to prove it head-to-head. His decision not to was especially detrimental given that his lack of availability remains the most cogent argument against his MVP candidacy. The conversation is now pretty much over.

But, again, that’s a good thing.

You can argue that Embiid’s fixation on the MVP rings hollow if he can’t even bring himself to suit up against the one guy who stands in his way. But the more you think about it, the more you should realize that it is a feather in his cap. It’s an indication that, for all Embiid’s talk about individual recognition, his priority remains his team’s looming postseason run.

With the No. 1 seed now a virtual impossibility, the Sixers’ have much more to gain over the next couple of weeks with Embiid off the court than with him on it. In an ideal world, Embiid will spend the rest of the regular season preparing his body to withstand the rigor of a back-to-back playoff series against Boston and Milwaukee. That’s much better than him spending that time in pursuit of an individual award.

At the end of the day, history will judge Embiid on his ability to get his team off of the plateau where they’ve been stranded for the last five years. If he really is the best player in the NBA, or the most valuable, or the most outstanding, or however you want to define it, then his presence should give his team an inherent postseason edge.

There’s a very good chance that the Sixers’ postseason fate will end up hinging on Embiid’s ability to dominate the proceedings. His current priority should be preparing himself for that eventuality. After all, the only correct MVP take is that it isn’t what matters.