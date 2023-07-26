Will Joel Embiid play for the U.S. or France in the Paris Olympics? He has options.

United States? France?

Sixers star Joel Embiid still has to make a decision that could alter the landscape of international basketball.

The USA Basketball men’s team became hopeful that Embiid, a native of Cameroon, would opt to play for it in the 2024 Paris Olympics after becoming a United States citizen on Sept. 29, 2022. But Embiid, who also gained French citizenship in July 2022, could also play for France, the host country.

USA Basketball Manager Director Grant Hill was asked Wednesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio if he’s had a conversation with Embiid.

“I’ll just answer it with a simple answer, and that’s yes I’ve talked to him,” Hill said. “Look, he has options. He’s a great player. But he’s also somebody that we talked to about next summer.

“You know, we’ll see. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Hill congratulated Embiid on his marriage to Anne de Paula on Saturday. In April, French national team head coach Vincent Collet said the timing of the marriage made Embiid unlikely to play for France in the FIBA World Cup 2023, which begins in late August.

“France is a team that’s probably been our toughest opponent, at least in the last quad,” Hill said. “They beat us in the opening game in the Olympics in ‘21. Then in a very close hard-fought game, we beat them in the gold medal game. And you think of [first overall draft pick Victor] Wembanyama and others.

" … So it’s not easy. We need to have our best. And we need to have our young players and guys interested, engaged and want to be a part of it.”

Before Embiid gained his U.S. citizenship, it was widely believed that he would play for France in the Olympics.

He must declare a choice to FIBA, the sport’s international governing body, in order to play in the Olympics or any international competition.

The French team will likely feature NBA players Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, and former Sixer Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, along with Wembanyama.

But being an American citizen gives Embiid the inside track to winning an Olympic gold medal. The United States has won gold in each of the last four Olympic Games. France is the reigning Olympic silver medalist with its loss to the U.S. in the 2021 final in Tokyo. With Embiid on the roster, France would be a daunting opponent for the U.S.

After finishing as runner-up in back-to-back seasons, the center was named the 2022-23 NBA MVP. He became the first Sixer to win the award since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and only the fifth to be named MVP in franchise history.

Embiid won a second straight scoring title by averaging 33.1 points and was 10th in rebounds (10.2) and eighth in blocks (1.7). He also was the Eastern Conference player of the month three times.