Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Anne de Paula get married in the Hamptons

Joel Embiid married his partner, model Anne de Paula, on Saturday in the Hamptons.

Earlier this month, the 76ers standout mentioned he would be get married at the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival.

”I got my family [from Cameroon], they come here all the time,” he said. “I’m getting married [next] week, so they’re going to all come, and they’re all going to be here and going to eat some good food.”

Back in April, French national team head coach Vincent Collet said Embiid was unlikely to play for France in the FIBA World Cup 2023, which begins in late August, because of getting married.

The couple welcomed a son, Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid, in September 2020.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Center Mo Bamba is glad to join the Sixers and his mentor, Joel Embiid

This caps what has been big year for Embiid.

After finishing as runner-up in back-to-back seasons, the center was named the 2022-23 NBA MVP. He became the first Sixer to win the award since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and only the fifth MVP in franchise history.

Embiid won a second straight scoring title by averaging 33.1 points and was 10th in rebounds (10.2) and eighth in blocks (1.7). He also was the Eastern Conference player of the month three times.